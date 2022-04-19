Recipe: Roast salmon with a sesame crust and serve it with a creamy ginger-miso dressing

Serves 4

You might think you're in a fancy restaurant with these gorgeous salmon fillets set on a creamy ginger-miso dressing, but the dish is easy to make at home. Whirl the sweet, salty, and ginger-infused dressing in a blender for a room-temperature sauce. Prepare the dressing before you start cooking the salmon, so it's ready when the fillets come out of the oven. A mix of black and white sesame seeds is indeed pretty, but you can use whatever color you have on hand. Brush the skinless sides of the fillets with egg wash and press them into the seeds so they stick to the fish. Cook them seeds down in a skillet for a couple of minutes just to color them. Then flip them over and put the pan in the oven to finish cooking. The flesh is tender and sweet with a crunchy topping, almost too lovely to eat. Don't let that stop you.

DRESSING

Juice of 2 limes (about 1/4 cup) 6 tablespoons water 2 tablespoons white miso 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger root, peeled and thinly sliced 2 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 6 tablespoons vegetable oil

1. In a blender, combine the lime juice, water, miso, soy sauce, ginger, honey, and sesame oil. Puree until smooth.

2. Add the vegetable oil and puree again until thoroughly combined.

SALMON

6 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds, or a combination 4 center-cut salmon fillets, skin intact (6 to 8 ounces each) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 egg, lightly beaten 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

2. Spread the sesame seeds on a large plate. With your fingers, feel the flesh side of the salmon (the side that was closest to the bone) for pin bones. Remove them with tweezers or tongs. Brush the skinless side of the salmon with egg. Press the egg side into the sesame seeds to coat them on that side.

3. In a large, non-stick skillet with a heatproof handle over medium heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the salmon, sesame seeds down. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or just until the seeds start to brown. Use a wide metal spatula to turn the fillets over carefully in the skillet. If any of the seeds fall off, just press in a few seeds to fill in the patches.

4. Transfer the skillet to the oven. Cook the salmon for 8 to 10 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 145 degrees.

5. Spoon a little dressing onto each plate. Add salmon and sprinkle with scallions.

Sally Pasley Vargas