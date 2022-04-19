Recipe: Sprinkle bright asparagus spears with hard-cooked egg for a pretty mimosa garnish

Serves 4

To cook asparagus quickly so they're just right and still bright green, bring several inches of water to a boil in a deep skillet. Lacking that, use any shallow pot. The spears should be submerged in the water. First snap off the woody ends. No need to peel them. Life is too short and you're not running a restaurant. Drop them into the water and let them cook for one to two minutes, depending on the thickness. Then plunge into cold water and dry on paper towels. You can dress them simply with olive oil and lemon juice, with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Or use this vinaigrette and add a pretty mimosa garnish, named for the flower, made by pressing a hard-cooked egg through a sieve and sprinkling it onto the spears.

VINAIGRETTE

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or sherry vinegar 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. In a bowl, whisk the mustard with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk in the vinegar, then the olive oil.

2. Taste the dressing for seasoning and add more salt or vinegar, if you like.

ASPARAGUS

1 bunch fresh asparagus Salt, to taste 1 egg

1. Bring a deep skillet of salted water to a boil. Have on hand a bowl of very cold water. Line a platter with paper towels.

2. Bend each asparagus spear about 2 inches from the stem end until the spear breaks. Discard the stem ends.

3. When all the spears are ready, drop them into the skillet. They should be covered with water. Spread them out in the pan, if necessary. Set the timer for 1 1/2 minutes for skinny spears, 2 minutes for fatter spears. Let the water return to a boil. The spears are ready when they offer little resistance when you pierce the thickest part with the tip of a knife, but they should still be bright green.

4. Use a wide slotted metal spatula or two metal spoons to transfer the spears to the cold water to stop the cooking. Lift them from the water and transfer to the platter with the paper towels. Let them drain for a few minutes.

5. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the egg and immediately set the timer for 12 minutes. Transfer the egg to a bowl of very cold water and crack the shell. Let the cold tap cool the egg. Peel the egg and pat it dry with paper towels.

6. Press the egg through a wire strainer onto a plate.

7. Remove the paper towels from the platter. Whisk the vinaigrette until it emulsifies. Spoon the vinaigrette over the asparagus. Sprinkle with salt and the egg. Serve at room temperature.

Sheryl Julian