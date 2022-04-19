Steven Tyler stops by Boston restaurant over the weekend

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Steven Tyler had a hankering for harbor-front seafood over the weekend.

The Aerosmith frontman walked his way into The Barking Crab on Saturday night, and stopped to pose for photos with fans and staff. He was there with his son, Taj, the restaurant confirmed.

“I Don’t Want to Miss a thing ... about dinner,” the restaurant posted to its Twitter page around 8 p.m. on Saturday. “Thanks to [Steven Tyler] for coming by!”