Steven Tyler stops by Boston restaurant over the weekend

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated April 19, 2022, 1 hour ago
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler posed for a photo at the Barking Crab on Saturday.Courtesy The Barking Crab

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Steven Tyler had a hankering for harbor-front seafood over the weekend.

The Aerosmith frontman walked his way into The Barking Crab on Saturday night, and stopped to pose for photos with fans and staff. He was there with his son, Taj, the restaurant confirmed.

“I Don’t Want to Miss a thing ... about dinner,” the restaurant posted to its Twitter page around 8 p.m. on Saturday. “Thanks to [Steven Tyler] for coming by!”

The Barking Crab is a lively outdoor waterfront seafood joint located in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. Tyler, 74, and the rest of Boston-based Aerosmith are scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 8, 2022.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.

