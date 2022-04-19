There’s something deliciously fishy about this chili crisp

Here’s a new food marriage: Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. hot smoked salmon canned with Sichuan chili crisps from Fly by Jing. Smoky, brined chunky fillets bathe in all-natural chili crisp sauce and develop a deep flavor and tingly sweet heat. The salmon is sourced from a fair-trade finfish farm in Norway and hand-packed by a family-run Washington State cannery. “The pairing was inevitable,” says Becca Millstein, cofounder of Fishwife. The two Los Angeles companies are both cult favorites and Millstein and owner Jing Gao of the Chinese food business Fly By Jing share office space and are close friends. “We put her chili crisp on our smoked tinned fish and it resulted in a really divine, interesting flavor combination,” says Millstein. “As soon as Fishwife had the production capacity to make it happen, we went for it.” The piquant fillets can top a salad or a rice bowl, or pile a piece on a sturdy cracker. You might just eat them straight from the can. Three 3.2-ounce cans are $39. Order at flybyjing.com or eatfishwife.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND