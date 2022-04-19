Alleged loanshark targeted high rollers at Everett casino, prosecutors said

Le is now facing 9 counts of usury in Suffolk Superior Court where she was arraigned earlier this month, pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records. She was arrested April 10 at the casino after being indicted by a statewide grand jury on March 31, authorities said.

The 50-year-old Quincy woman would slide close to the losing gambler, reach into her purse and hand over a wad of cash, or maybe some casino chips - after the gambler agreed to pay as much as 10 percent a week in interest on thousands of dollars she loaned them, authorities allege.

Moving among the high rollers in the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Kimanh T. Le was ready to help any gambler mired in a losing streak - but not as an act of charity, prosecutors allege.

Her attorney, Andrew Stockwell-Alpert, said Tuesday that he has just been assigned to represent Le and could not discuss the allegations against his client. He declined further comment.

The Globe emailed a spokeswoman for the Encore Boston Harbor Casino Tuesday, but has not yet received a reply. On Monday, the company declined comment when the Globe reported for the first time about the loansharking investigation.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, Le first allegedly drew the attention of the State Police assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Division in January 2020.

“On multiple occasions, investigators observed Kimanh Le take cash from a large bundle inside her purse and hand it directly to fellow patrons who then immediately utilized the cash to buy in at one of the high-limit tables,’' prosecutors wrote in court papers.

But there was also allegedly a second step before the transaction was complete, authorities allege.

“Video review also depicted Kimanh Le collecting chips/cash from gamblers-sometimes shortly after she had given them chips/cash to play with-consistent with her collecting repayment for previous loans,” prosecutors wrote.

During succeeding months, police started watching Le much more closely, conducting physical surveillance, tracking her whereabouts using GPS monitoring and reviewing casino’s recordings, reviewing bank records - and speaking to her victims, prosecutors wrote.

But the strongest link between Le and her alleged loansharking business may be the person who started cooperating with law enforcement last summer, someone who apparently could get close to Le since they first met in the “high limits” section of the casino, prosecutors wrote.

From the person - who is identified only as “cooperating source” in the statement of the case - authorities allegedly learned some of Le’s rules for her business.

“Kimanh Le told the CS that she would give him/her a rate of five percent (5%) on any loan amount under $10,000,’' prosecutors wrote. “If he/she is able to repay the loan within 24 hours, otherwise, the going rate would be ten percent (10%) per week.”

On 9 occasions since July 2021, the CS allegedly conducted 9 transactions with Le totaling some $78,000, according to court records. The interest rate she initially charged was 10 percent, but the CS apparently was considered a good investment for Le who later lowered the rate to 5 percent and 6 percent on most of the loans, records show.

“Kimanh Le operates a criminal usury operation, providing usurious loans via quick hand- to-hand cash/chip transactions on the gaming floor inside of the Encore Boston Harbor Casino (EBH) and elsewhere‚’’ prosecutors wrote.

“Kimanh Le acts as an underground financial institution, maintaining a loan clientele of active gamblers, largely comprised of individuals from the Asian American community,’’ prosecutors allege.

According to court records, Le handed over thousands of dollars in cash four times in Boston, four times in Everett and at least once in Norfolk County and she will now be prosecuted in courthouses in those three counties.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.





