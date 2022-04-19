Bodies of two Mass. kayakers recovered from Vermont lake

Their bodies were found about 100 yards from shore and will be autopsied at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington,

Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, apparently drowned in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt., the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The Vermont State Police dive team pulled the bodies of two kayakers from the Boston area from Seymour Lake on Tuesday evening, officials said.

State Police were contacted about 11:45 a.m. by a witness who reported that two men were on the lake in a canoe that overturned. They had tried to swim back to shore but had gone under the water and not resurfaced, officials said.

Connolly and Samuels had set out in a kayak from a protected cove, where the rough conditions in the open lake were not apparent, officials said.

At the time they drowned, the weather was cold and there were increasingly strong winds and rain, according to the statement. The winds made the lake choppy, and it the water was mixed with ice and slush, officials said.

No further information was released.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.