Five teens arrested in attack on woman in Downtown Crossing area, police say

The partially redacted report said responding officers noticed a group of about 20 teenagers in the area as an alleged victim approached them. The report said the female victim was born in 2002, which puts her current age at either 19 or 20.

The police report said officers responded at 6:52 p.m. to the intersection of Winter and Washington streets for an assault and battery in progress. A 911 caller, the report said, indicated that a group of 10 to 15 girls were attacking two females.

Boston police on Monday night arrested five juveniles for allegedly attacking a young woman in Downtown Crossing after objecting to her hairstyle and for allegedly punching, kicking, and spitting on responding officers, according to a department incident report on the matter.

The woman, the report said, appeared “in distress and highly animated” with a large bump forming directly above her right eye. As police were trying to take a statement from her, a witness provided a cell phone video of the assault. The video showed about five assailants who appeared to be teenagers kicking and punching the woman numerous times, the report said.

The woman told police she’d been at the intersection of Washington and Winter when a group of teens started calling her a “white [expletive] with braids.”

The woman told the group she identifies as Hispanic and started to walk away when one of the girls pulled her by the hair, as the others began to punch and kick her.

The report said that as police spoke to the alleged victims, the suspected assailants were seen halfway up the street yelling and causing a disturbance. That prompted the arrests of the five juveniles, who weren’t taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

It said one male juvenile spit on an officer’s shoulder and later began to “violently kick” the doors of the police cruiser he was placed in.

Another female juvenile allegedly tried to free two suspects from a cruiser and assaulted an officer who intervened, per the report, which said the girl “clenched her fists and raised her hands high toward her face in an aggressive fighting stance while bobbing her hands up [and] down similar to a boxing prizefighter.”

The report said the girl punched the officer in the face after shouting, “What you wanna do? What you wanna do?” She had also climbed on the cruiser at one point, the report said.

Another teen kicked an officer repeatedly in the shins, the report said, and one juvenile allegedly ripped an officer’s hair out of a secured bun, with the force of that attack causing the officer’s glasses to fall to the ground. A youth also spit in one arresting officer’s face, the report said.

Police said the woman who sustained the large bump over her eye from the initial attack was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. Asked if the attack was being investigated as potentially racially motivated, a Boston police spokesman said the department’s Civil Rights Unit had been notified.

Monday’s melee wasn’t the first time the area has seen violence involving juveniles, according to the report.

“It should be noted, District A-1 [has] sustained a recent barrage of juvenile incidents within the district involving young teenagers fighting in public, causing disturbances inside businesses, vandalizing storefronts by smashing glass windows with blunt objects, aggravated assaults, assaults on police officers, and civil rights violations,” the report said.

Prior cases have included a March 21 attack on an 81-year-old man by four juveniles at a McDonald’s on Washington Street; a bar on Bromfeld Street that sustained vandalism that same day when three juveniles shattered its storefront window after being denied service due to their age; and an aggravated assault March 23 at a Tremont Street cafe involving three juveniles, according to the report.

