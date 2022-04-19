Is time running out for the Chang-Diaz campaign for governor?

A poll by UMass-Lowell released Tuesday showed Attorney General Maura Healey with a 45-point lead over the Jamaica Plain state senator in their race for the governor’s office. To call that lead “commanding” would be an understatement.

And that might not even be the worst news for her campaign.

If polling is to be believed, Sonia Chang-Diaz is at least six touchdowns behind in her race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Around the same time that news was being absorbed, Healey’s campaign released its first detailed look at how a Healey administration would address the state’s looming climate issues.

I’m no climate expert, but it was pretty clearly a first attempt to address the biggest issue in Healey’s campaign to date — namely, that she has largely declined to lay out in any detail what she would do about anything, if elected.

Advertisement

Healey’s plan sets out a series of specific benchmarks for cutting emissions and achieving a 100 percent clean energy supply by the end of the decade. (In the grand tradition of campaign proposals, it doesn’t really say how she’ll pay for her reforms.)

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

While a welcome dose of substance, Healey’s plan, it is only fair to say, comes months after Chang-Diaz released her own ambitious climate plan. But if Healey is beginning to put some specifics behind her vague ideas, that should only give momentum to a campaign that already has plenty of it.

Chang-Diaz entered the race with the presumed support of the staunch progressive voters who have powered her state Senate campaigns. But there’s not much evidence she’s reaching a broader audience.

Chang-Diaz was always going to be an underdog against arguably the most popular Democratic politician in the state. But the idea that Healey isn’t a real progressive plainly isn’t getting any traction.

Though there are substantive differences between these candidates, they aren’t enough, at least so far, to peel off significant numbers of voters.

Advertisement

Though Healey has bucked progressive orthodoxy on some significant issues — such as refusing to oppose the use of facial-recognition technology — voters simply aren’t buying the idea that she’s a moderate, machine politician.

Some insiders believe that Chang-Diaz, who’s been running for close to a year, missed an opportunity to define herself and win over voters during the long months when she had the field nearly to herself.

Maybe that’s true. But I also suspect there just might not be enough hard-left Democratic voters to push Healey to be more unabashedly progressive. After all, Healey’s track record is hardly moderate. So painting her as Joe Biden to Chang-Diaz’s Bernie Sanders is difficult.

Still, this is not just a horse race. So far, Healey has coasted on a history of winning, institutional strength, and charm. Voters deserve more than that, and they need to know a lot more about where she stands long before they go to the polls to make a decision on the Democratic nominee.

So like most close observers, I hope we get to see these candidates talking head-to-head, and soon. They have agreed to an upcoming climate forum hosted by ‘BUR, and to two debates before the September primary. Those will be key.

Still, Healey can’t wait for debates to put more meat on the bones of her candidacy. Governor is a completely different job than attorney general. The climate plan she released Tuesday should be duplicated in a dozen other policy areas. I’m told her campaign is working on that, but someone needs to type faster.

Advertisement

Running for governor isn’t easy, and I give Chang-Diaz credit for jumping into what she knew would be an uphill climb against popular and well-funded opponents. Getting in early was smart.

But it isn’t early anymore. And there are no moral victories in politics, no participation trophies. Perhaps we are looking at the early stages of a Healey coronation.

If Chang-Diaz is going to make a race of this primary, she’s going to have to figure out a line of attack that expands her meager support.

Because right now, a huge gap seems to be getting bigger, not smaller.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.