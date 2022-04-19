Laser allegedly aimed at jet flying near Boston

“The FAA, per our standard procedures, reported the incident to local law enforcement,” FAA officials said in an email.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the pilot of an Embraer 190 regional jet reported being illuminated by a blue laser shortly after 11 p.m. while flying approximately 16 miles southeast of Logan International Airport. The jet’s altitude was 4,000 feet at the time, FAA officials said.

A laser was apparently aimed at an aircraft flying near Boston Sunday night, authorities said.

Aviation officials say incidents like this are on the rise. The FAA said reports of dangerous laser strikes reached an all-time high last year, as they received 9,723 reports from pilots in 2021, which was a 41 percent increase from the previous year.

FAA officials said people who shine lasers at aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents, in addition to criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.





