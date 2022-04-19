Lifting of mask mandates elicits mixed opinions from travelers in Boston

At Boston’s Logan Airport, some travelers said they had anxiously endured flights seated next to unmasked fellow passengers, after many airlines lifted masking mandates.

People will no longer be required to wear masks on the MBTA or at Logan International Airport, state officials said, a day after a federal judge’s ruling on Monday voided the national mask mandate.

The decision by federal and local authorities to drop facemask mandates for air travel and public transport drew a mixed reaction Tuesday from travelers in Boston.

Eric Fox of Boston felt that he had no choice but to board his flight with masks optional; he said only a quarter of passengers wore them. He worried about infecting immunocompromised people at home.

“I’d like to see the masks stay on,” Fox said while waiting to retrieve his bags. “There’s still enough people getting sick that if we can prevent it, I’d say keep them on. It’s not that hard.”

Ryan Johnson said that while he doesn’t enjoy wearing masks and feels less concerned about COVID than previously, he still chose to wear a face covering on his flight from Houston to Boston.

“When people start coughing it never feels good. But, you know, I had my mask, so I guess I didn’t feel too bothered,” Johnson said.

Others traveling through Logan, however, were pleased about the shift toward a sense of normalcy.

“I think it’s time to start having a more normal society, it’s been two plus years,” Kevin Murphy said after disembarking from his first maskless flight since the before the pandemic hit.

The Globe also interviewed train travelers Tuesday afternoon.

Drew Ferrara from Westport, Conn., who had traveled to Boston to run the Marathon, said he had grown more lenient about mask wearing in recent months, but he planned on wearing one on the train back home.

“I think it should come down to personal preference at this point, now that we’re two years into this,” Ferrara said as he waited at the Back Bay station to board the Amtrak.

Ferrara and his two children, ages 5 and 2, all got COVID-19 in January — a scenario that he said made him “a little more open than previously,” but moving forward he thinks he’ll keep masking up.

“I still travel a lot, I fly for work, so I think I’ll probably still wear one, right? Just because, in my mind, I don’t think it really hurts,” he said.

Kelly Hogan from Manhattan was in Boston to watch the Marathon and planned to wear her mask on the train ride back home despite the new federal decision. She said it didn’t change her opinion much and she believed people should “do what they feel comfortable doing”.

“I feel like it could change again in like a week or two,” Hogan said of the guidelines.

Fernando Lopez of Boston, who was waiting at bustling South Station to board the commuter rail, also said he is likely to continue wearing a mask for the time being, at least in crowded areas.

“A lot of people were complaining and some people weren’t even following the rules” when the mandates were in effect, Lopez said. “I plan on continuing using [a mask] for now.”





