Masks now optional on RIPTA buses, at T.F. Green airport

“RIPTA encourages those who want to continue to wear a mask when on board to continue to do so,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO, said Tuesday.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s mask mandate was based on the federal government’s rule, which U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle vacated on Monday.

PROVIDENCE ― After initially saying riders would be asked to continue to wear masks on public transpiration in Rhode Island, RIPTA on Tuesday announced that it will no longer require passengers and drivers to wear a mask after a federal judge’s ruling.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick said masks are now optional unless the federal or state governments require them, a spokesman for the airport told the Globe.

Advertisement

Mizelle’s ruling threw out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandate that required masks at airports and airplanes, trains and buses, taxis, ride-hailing apps like Uber, and transit hubs.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The federal Transportation Security Administration would not enforce the rule as it considered its next steps in the legal case, according to published reports. The Biden administration had extended the mandate, which was originally supposed to end Monday, until May 3. Mizelle’s ruling now changes the landscape yet again.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, said the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

With that, local transit agencies, airlines and airports around the country were scrambling Monday and Tuesday to explain to the traveling public the sudden shift in rules two years into the pandemic.

RIPTA, for its part, noted that the CDC still recommends that people wear masks on public transit. But passengers will no longer have to wear them on the state’s public bus system.

Advertisement

Masking requirements in public places have been in place in some form in Rhode Island since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. The state no longer has a mask mandate for indoor places.

Reaction to mask-optional bus rides was mixed from passengers. Like society in general, opinions varied, said Patricia Raub, co-chair of RI Transit Riders. Some people were glad to see it go. Some people – including seniors, like Raub herself – were wary. But she won’t be advocating for the McKee administration to step in to fill the federal void.

“I just wear my own mask,” she said. “I think it’s a lost cause anyway.”

Steven Sousa, the secretary-treasurer of Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618, the union that represents RIPTA drivers, said opinion would likewise be mixed among drivers. But Sousa said he believes the majority of drivers are in favor of dropping the mask mandate, which led to confrontations between passengers and drivers.

If RIPTA didn’t follow the federal government’s lead, the inconsistency between the state and federal rules might have made the confusion and confrontations worse. Also, many drivers themselves are tired of wearing masks. They’ll now be able to choose whether or not to wear them.

“For me, I’m certainly in favor of giving this a go,” Sousa said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.