Medical experts warn of hike in COVID-19 cases after federal judge lifts national mask mandate on public transit Adr

“I would advise everyone using mass transit to keep masking whenever feasible- to protect themselves as well as other travelers who might be vulnerable (young children, our elders, and people with weakened immune systems),” said Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, via email Tuesday.

Medical experts are warning of increased transmission of COVID-19 in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling Monday that voided the national mask mandate on airplanes and public transit, with some experts advising travelers to continue masking up to protect the most vulnerable.

Advertisement

“In general, airplanes are relatively the safest, as they have high-capacity air handling including HEPA filers with scheduled maintenance,” Lover wrote. “Buses and trains have less rigorous air handling, and might have maintenance issues in some places. With taxis/ride services, best to keep masking and crack a window if possible.”

Lover added that future masking protocols may depend on periods of heightened transmission of the virus.

“Our ‘new normal’ may simply require masking for periods with increased transmission; it’s not the situation we’d all been hoping for, but the virus is still here and will remain a public health threat for the foreseeable future,” Lover wrote.

Other experts took to social media to vent their frustrations and sound public safety alarms in the wake of Monday’s ruling.

Dr. Jerome Adams, a former US surgeon general in the Trump administration, tweeted out a CNN story on the ruling from US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, suggesting Mizelle’s decision was especially callous for vulnerable children under age 5.

“Restate this headline,” Adams wrote of the CNN headline that said the mandate was struck down by a federal judge. “I’ll go first: Federal Judge says kids under 5 with chronic illnesses- stay home, or you’re on your own!

Advertisement

Dr. Steffanie Strathdee, an epidemiologist who co-directs the Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, tweeted that Mizelle’s ruling was a baffling example of so-called “#COVIDICY,” citing the virus’s airborne nature.

“I’d like to sentence #JudgeMizelle to an 18 hour maskless flight,” tweeted Strathdee, who also serves as associate dean of global health at UC San Diego. “#COVID19 is #airborne. This is #COVIDIOCY.”

Mizelle said in her ruling that the mandate “exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rule making.”

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, tweeted that the ruling has direct implications for his family on their upcoming commercial flight.

“When I bought my tickets for me, my wife (who is pregnant), and our unvaccinated 4-year-old, I assumed you would continue to have a mask mandate,” Faust tweeted at his airline. “Now you cancel it and we will have to board our return flight under your new no mask required policy?! Thanks so much.”

Faust added that the ruling means “a small number of babies will die of Covid, when we’re weeks away from” vaccination for all ages over 6 months.

“Imagine celebrating the deaths of a small number of kids so that you don’t have to wear a mask on a plane,” Faust tweeted. “What happened to decency?”

His comments were echoed by Dr. Elizabeth T. Jacobs, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona.

Advertisement

“What this judge has done is sentenced people to illness, and potential hospitalization or death,” Jacobs tweeted. “There is no longer a way for commuters to have a fighting chance at protecting themselves from COVID19 while trying to get to work. The US public health system has been eviscerated.”

Jacobs noted that several commercial airlines swiftly dropped their mask requirements in the wake of Mizell’s ruling.

“I’m sorry for what is going to happen next,” Jacobs tweeted. “The people of the United States have been failed by the courts, by politicians, and by the @CDCgov.”

.Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist and associate professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, tweeted that masks remain critical in public transit settings.

She added that the rising COVID-19 cases in the US will likely continue to spike, with “so many public health measures” being relaxed.

“Public transportation is hard to enforce infection prevention measures in - from masking to ensuring adequate ventilation,” Popescu tweeted. “Even on airplanes (great ventilation/filtration), masks are critical - lots of ppl + enclosed space + prolonged period of time.”

The implications for air travel, she added, are especially stark.

“For air travel - removing masking requirements is a great way to ensure you’re spreading COVID (and any other respiratory infection in circulation) among a lot of people going to a lot of different regions,” Popescu tweeted.

She also warned against trying to force a COVID-free environment on the public before the disease is under control.

Advertisement

“We may want to be done with COVID, but forcing our way through it is myopic & frankly ridiculous,” Popescu wrote. “People are still getting sick, going to hospitals, & dying. We need primary prevention, like masks +vaccines. Personally, I’ll continue to wear a mask on airplanes.”

In an indication that train operators remain leery of potential transmission of the virus, Amtrak tweeted Tuesday that masks are still “an important preventive measure,” and that anyone who feels they need to wear one during a trip is urged to do so.

“While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while onboard trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19,” Amtrak tweeted. “Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Material from Globe wire services and prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.