One horse dies, 10-12 others rescued in Plympton barn fire

Plympton Fire Chief Steve Silva said in a telephone interview that an initial call came in for smoke in the area at about 5 a.m. followed by several 911 calls for a 1.5 story, wood barn on fire at 43 West St.

One horse died and 10 to 12 horses were rescued from a quick moving fire that destroyed a barn in Plympton early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The barn was considered a total loss upon fire crews arrival, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, Silva said the barn was completely engulfed in flames. The building is considered a total loss, he said.

Silva estimated there were a total of 10-12 horses rescued, and it wasn’t immediately clear if some were already outside. When Silva arrived, he was told there were civilians in the rear of the building helping animals get out of the barn. The owners successfully helped all but one horse escape the blaze, Silva said.

“The animals were quite terrified, and [the owners] did an amazing job calming them down,” Silva said. “It takes a human being with a special talent to understand their animal and bring them back to a semblance of reality and calm them down.”

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes, and crews remained on scene checking for hot spots for about two to three hours, Silva said.

Crews from Carver, Halifax, and Kingston provided mutual aid, Silva said.

One challenge was water supply because there are no hydrants, Silva said. Water is trucked in through “tanker shuttles,” and all fill sites are remote, he said. The water supply, he added, was set up at the base of a long driveway.

Silva estimated damage to the barn is “as far as over $100,000.” He said the investigation has not been completed but the fire “appears to be accidental.”

Silva said the fire brought the horse community together and a GoFundMe has been set up.

The fire remains under investigation by the Plympton Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.