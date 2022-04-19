Some 7,200 without power as wind, rain, and some snow moves through Mass.

The greatest number of power outages were reported in Barnstable, Plymouth and Essex counties around 7:58 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Among communities, Rockport on the North Shore and Savoy in Berkshire County were facing the largest outages, according to MEMA.

Eastern Massachusetts remains under a wind advisory, with gusts reaching between 50 and 60 miles per hour in some places. A high wind advisory was also issued for the Cape Cod area, where gusts of up to 65 miles per hour were reported, the weather service said.

Some 7,200 customers were without electricity Tuesday morning due to a powerful weather system that brought strong winds and heavy rains to coastal Massachusetts while snow began accumulating out west after a bright and sunny Marathon Monday, officials said.

Overnight, the National Weather Service station in Norton lost its power for several hours until restoration happened around 4 a.m.

Just after 2 a.m., the National Weather Service reported “minor coastal flooding” and had forecasted up to 6 six inches of water possible in low-lying areas.

According to storm reports tabulated by the weather service, trees and power lines were reported down in coastal communities including New Bedford, Duxbury, Orleans and in Jamestown and Narragansett, RI.

In Lakeville, the town’s fire department tweeted that downed power lines had caused a fire in the woods off Pickens Street.

The region remains under a number of weather advisories depending on location. On Cape Cod, a high wind advisory - with gust potentially reaching 65 miles an hour - is in effect until 10 a.m. Coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island are facing a wind advisory, also until 10 a.m., with gusts peaking at 55 miles an hour, the weather service said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday for northern Berkshire County, the weather service said. “Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at elevations 1500 feet or greater in the southern Greens [mountains] and northern Berkshires,’’ forecasters wrote.

Conditions will steadily improve throughout the morning and into the afternoon, however, forecasters wrote in the Tuesday forecasters discussion.

“Potent spring storm exits our region this morning, with improving conditions by the afternoon hours,’’ forecasters wrote. “Blustery and dry weather then prevail until Thursday with a late week warming trend. Seasonable and dry conditions then return for the weekend.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.