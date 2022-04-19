Three-alarm fire damages Wakefield pizza restaurant

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan said at about 9:48 p.m. firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at Pizza Express at 191 Albion St., where heavy smoke was coming out of the business. The fire spread spread through the building and roof, and firefighters had to pull down a suspended ceiling to gain access to the fire, which was put out by about 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Wakefield Fire Department.

A pizza shop in Wakefield will be closed until repairs can be made to fix damage caused by a three-alarm fire Monday night, officials said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the damage is estimated to exceed $100,000. The restaurant will remain closed until repairs can be made, and the adjoining 7-Eleven store sustained smoke damage and will be closed pending inspection by the Wakefield Board of Health, officials said in the statement.

Advertisement

Officials said one firefighter suffered a knee injury at the scene of the fire and was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital for treatment. Sullivan thanked the department’s mutual aid partners, as firefighters from the Malden and Wilmington covered Wakefield’s fire headquarters and departments from Lynnfield, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Saugus, Stoneham, Woburn provided support on scene. ”They worked hard under difficult conditions and kept a serious fire from extending to surrounding structures,” Sullivan said in the statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.