Two Mattapan men held without bail on charges in Dorchester shooting

They will return to court for dangerousness hearings. The statement did not include dates for the hearings.

Daquam Baskin-King, 22, and Der’ron Crawford, 21, were charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, illegal firearm and ammunition possession, and malicious destruction of property, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Two Mattapan men are being held without bail following their arraignment on gun charges Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court in connection with a shooting earlier this month in which bullets struck two homes and a car, but no one was injured, officials said.

“These residents may not have been hit by bullets, but they became victims of gun violence nonetheless,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “It is an outrage that people inside their homes should have their peace shattered by individuals acting with total disregard for the destruction they’re causing.”

It was not immediately clear Tuesday evening whether Baskin-King and Crawford had hired attorneys.

At 6:43 p.m. on April 4, Boston’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection system reported shots fired near 80 Columbia Road in Dorchester, but officers arriving at the scene could not find ballistic evidence there, prosecutors said. Thirteen minutes later, police received a call reporting gunshots near Glenarm and Merrill streets a short time earlier, including one that came through the caller’s window, according to the statement.

Police went to that intersection and found one live bullet and 31 spent casings, and residents told officers that two nearby houses and car inside a closed garage had been struck, according to the statement.

Surveillance video showed Baskin-King, Crawford, and a third man step out of a red Honda Accord stopped in an intersection and fire multiple rounds at another vehicle and then flee the scene, prosecutors said. Investigators identified the Honda using its license plate and then arrested Baskin-King and Crawford, according to the statement. The third man remains at large.

