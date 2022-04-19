Two men slated for arraignment in double shooting in Chinatown

They allegedly shot two other men in the area of Beach and Hudson streets in Chinatown around 2:35 a.m. Sunday, following a disturbance or altercation and then led police on a vehicular pursuit that ended when they crashed in Charlestown, according to authorities.

Court papers identified the defendants as Bunton Mickey Ven, 23, of Lowell, and Alexio Carmelo Marquez, 24, of Tampa, Fla.

Arraignment details weren’t immediately available for Ven and Marquez Tuesday afternoon, and it wasn’t known if the pair had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Ven faces charges of armed assault to murder; carrying a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, failure to stop for police, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to court records.

Marquez, records show, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.

A police report filed in the case said officers were called at 2:37 a.m. Sunday to the area of Beach and Hudson streets in Chinatown for a report of a person shot. The report said callers reported hearing 12 gunshots in the area, and that the victims were located suffering from bullet wounds at the Beach and Hudson intersection and on Tyler Street, respectively.

They were both taken to area hospitals. Police said Sunday that the men were each listed in critical but stable condition.

According to the police report, responding officers learned that the assailants may have been traveling in an older model gray Honda Odyssey with a Florida plate. Officers spotted a minivan matching that description on Kneeland Street, the report said, and the vehicle later fled from police who had their “emergency lights activated.”

The pursuit continued into Charlestown where the van crashed in the area of Rutherford Avenue and Main Street, according to the report. All three occupants including Ven and Marquez were removed from the van and handcuffed, and police later spotted a black handgun in the driver’s side door pocket, the report said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Globe correspondent Matt Yan contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.