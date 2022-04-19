With the tax deadline past us, a look at R.I.’s top delinquents

1. William J. and Marielle T. Reilly of West Palm Beach, Fla., who owned property in Portsmouth, R.I., owe $2.13 million. William Reilly went to prison for failing to pay $1.5 million in federal income taxes. The Reillys, who first made Rhode Island’s top 100 list in 2003, are the parents of former state representative Daniel Reilly.

For instance, you could find yourself on the state Division of Taxation’s list of the top 100 tax delinquents who owe Rhode Island personal income tax and whose cases are not on appeal. Here are the top 12:

Monday’s tax filing deadline has come and gone, and perhaps you find yourself a bit tardy. While that’s a problem – and you better get moving – it could be worse.

2. Giovanni Feroce of Newport, R.I., owes $1.23 million. Feroce is a former state senator and CEO of the Alex and Ani jewelry company. He received 3.5 percent of the vote in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary.

3. Gerald E. Kent Jr. of Bethel Park, Pa., a former jewelry distributor in Johnston, R.I., owes $1.04 million. In 2018, Kent was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after admitting to orchestrating a long-running scheme to defraud a debtor finance company of $3.6 million.

4. Ralph M. Mariano of Warwick, R.I., owes $902,800. A former senior systems engineer with the Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command in Newport, he was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years in federal prison for masterminding a kickback scheme that defrauded the Navy of nearly $18 million.

5. Ronald K. Dillard of Seekonk, Mass., owes $810,100. In 2006, he was charged with being part of a $3-million-a-month organized crime gambling ring.

6. Paul J. Trainor of Coventry, R.I., owes $659,100.

7. James H. Grover of Tampa, Fla., owes $623,300.

8. Jeffrey A. Anjoorian of East Greenwich, R.I., owes $611,800.

9. Angela P. Raposa of Riverside, R.I., owes $451,200.

10. James H. Driscoll III of Ashaway, R.I., owes $438,800.

11. Lawrence Caito of North Providence, R.I., owes $435,000.

12. Vincent Pazienza of Warwick, R.I., owes $416,000. A professional boxer who legally changed his last name to Paz, he won two world championships before breaking his neck in a 1991 car crash. His story was told in the 2016 film, “Bleed for This.” In 2019, he received a suspended sentence with probation in a Providence assault case.

The Division of Taxation sends formal notices, by regular and certified mail, to each taxpayer on the list, giving them 30 days advance notice that they will appear on the list, which was last updated on Oct. 6. Those on the list have “chosen not to pay the delinquency and not to enter into a reasonable agreement to pay the the outstanding debt in reasonable installments,” the division says.

The division also uses liens, wage levies, and tax blocks on state-issued licenses to try to collect the money, spokesman Paul Grimaldi said.

