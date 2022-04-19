CDC estimates new Omicron version accounts for 20 percent of New England COVID-19 cases

The original Omicron variant BA.1 caused a terrifying surge that peaked early this year in the United States. Cases have plummeted since then, though they recently turned up again as the more contagious BA.2 subvariant has arrived.

The new subvariant, BA.2.12.1, was in the news after it was spotted along with another new subvariant in New York and blamed last week by officials there for pushing up cases in the central part of the state.

A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant now accounts for 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in New England, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Tuesday. But experts say it’s too soon to tell what the impact will be.

BA.2 still accounted for 75.6 percent of cases in New England as of Saturday, according to the CDC estimates. (The CDC included the other subvariant detected in New York, BA.2.12, in the BA.2 count.)

But BA.2.12.1, which experts say appears to be even more contagious, has been coming on strong. It has been accounting for a rapidly growing share of cases, rising from 1.5 percent on March 19 to 20 percent on Saturday.

Nationally, BA.2.12.1 is also estimated to account for 19 percent of cases as of Saturday.

The emergence of more new subvariants is the latest curveball thrown by an unpredictable virus.

“We are seeing increasing cases of BA.2.12.1 as well as multiple additional Omicron sub-variants. These Omicron sub-variants have generally proven more transmissible than the original Omicron BA.1 variant, but so far they have not resulted in more severe disease and have not escaped vaccines more than BA.1. However, data with BA.2.12.1 is still largely pending,” Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said in an e-mail.

Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst, said it looks like BA.2.12.1 has a “reasonable growth advantage.”

“We don’t have any good information about any clinical differences, but the sustained growth of the Omicron subvariants is definitely concerning,” he said.

With imperfect surveillance of variants and pandemic restrictions being dropped, he said, “We could be setting ourselves up for a rocky time.”

Virologist Jeremy Luban at UMass Chan Medical School told NPR last week that he was “relatively optimistic” that the vaccines will continue to protect against BA.2.12.1. “So people who have been vaccinated and boosted are not going to be hospitalized, by and large, unless there’s some extenuating circumstances.”

It is too soon to predict how far the new subvariants might spread and how sick they might make people, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told The Washington Post Friday.

“When you look at what’s happening right now and try to tell the story of what might occur, you’re challenged,” he said. For now, scientists are left “watching and learning,” Osterholm added.

Scientists are also keeping a close eye on the Omicron XE subvariant as well as subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Osterholm said scientists do not yet understand why so many subvariants of omicron have emerged in recent months.

