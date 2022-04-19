CDC launches center to help predict pandemics and guide response

A new US government center acts as an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics– almost like the National Weather Service for infectious diseases.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the US.