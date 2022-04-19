Judge rules against Marjorie Taylor Greene, says case to disqualify her can continue

The organization also filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of North Carolina voters to prevent Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn from running for reelection in due to his role in the storming of the Capitol but was initially unsuccessful.

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge in March with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, alleging that Greene, who has built a reputation as one of former president Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters, helped facilitate the violent insurrection aimed at preventing Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s win.

A federal judge ruled Monday that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with their legal effort to disqualify Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, from running for reelection because of her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The challenges claim that the lawmakers' actions violate a provision of the 14th Amendment and thus make them ineligible to run for reelection.

The rarely cited provision of the amendment states that no one can serve in Congress "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same."

The amendment was ratified shortly after the Civil War. The provision in question was meant to prevent lawmakers who fought for the Confederacy from being reelected to Congress.

Greene, 47, has been accused of frequently using language to incite violence on the U.S. Capitol, including referring to efforts to challenge the results declaring Biden the winner of the 2020 election as "our 1776 moment." She denies that she played a role in the event that led to the deaths of five people and injuries to 140 members of law enforcement.

Greene filed a lawsuit earlier this month requesting that a judge block Georgia officials from enforcing the state law being used by Free Speech for People in their challenge, arguing that it is unconstitutional. Greene also "vigorously denies that she aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power," her lawsuit says.

The state will begin mailing absentee ballots next week for its May 24 primary.

Judge Amy Totenberg, who was appointed to the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by President Barack Obama, denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in a 73-page ruling, saying that the lawmaker had failed to meet the “burden of persuasion.”

"This case involves a whirlpool of colliding constitutional interests of public import," Totenberg wrote. "The novelty of the factual and historical posture of this case - especially when assessed in the context of a preliminary injunction motion reviewed on a fast track - has made resolution of the complex legal issues at stake here particularly demanding."

Any Georgia voter eligible to vote for a candidate can challenge that candidate's qualifications by filing a written complaint within two weeks after the deadline for qualifying, according to state law. The secretary of state has to notify the candidate of the challenge before requesting a hearing before an administrative law judge. The judge goes on to hold a hearing before presenting findings to the secretary of state before the state official determines whether the candidate is qualified.

James Bopp Jr., a lawyer for Greene, and Free Speech for People did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The outcome of Greene's case so far stands in stark to that of Cawthorn. Proceedings were set to begin in North Carolina to determine if Cawthorn indeed participated in or supported the insurrection on the Capitol but he successfully sued in federal court to block the proceedings.

Cawthorn's lawsuit doesn't contest the facts of his involvement in the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse, although he has previously denied that he participated in the riot. His lawsuit pushed back on whether a state could review the qualifications of a federal candidate.

Richard Myers II, who Trump appointed to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, ruled in Cawthorn's favor, allowing the lawmaker's name to appear on the primary ballot. Efforts to appeal the ruling were filed last week. If Cawthorn wins his primary race, Free Speech for People plans to appeal Myers's ruling. It argues that the judge improperly blocked the group from intervening to defend the federal case and that there is no reason under federal law why the challenge shouldn't move forward.

Cawthorn is facing a tight primary race. He falsely claimed in a recent fundraising appeal that “the left” and the media were behind the accusations he made in March that senior Republican lawmakers had invited him to participate in an “orgy” and that he had witnessed members of his party using cocaine.