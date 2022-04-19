Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.