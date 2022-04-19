There is only one reason why Biden is visiting N.H. today

Wouldn’t some good old-fashioned campaigning around the country help counter all that, they argue?

Yet, headlines counter this good news with warnings about high inflation and a Biden domestic agenda that is dead. As a result, Biden has a dismal 33 percent job approval rating, which could drag down other Democrats in the midterm elections.

Joe Biden has heard a lot from his fellow Democrats about the need to hit the road and start touting accomplishments. After all, they argue, Democrats passed a very popular infrastructure bill. The pandemic has stopped dominating our lives to the same degree. And job growth is excellent.

When Biden returns to New Hampshire on Tuesday, it will be a quick appearance. He’ll show up and tout accomplishments, just as fellow Democrats told him to do. It’s no coincidence that the visit will be to Portsmouth, home of the state’s progressive base. It’s also located in the congressional district of vulnerable Democratic Representative Chris Pappas and a few miles from Senator Maggie Hassan’s home. Hassan is also in a tough reelection fight this year.

But no trip to New Hampshire is really about anything other than presidential politics. He knows this.

Home of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, New Hampshire has been a destination for Biden hundreds of times, both during his various campaigns for president and especially as vice president when he was a constant presence hoping to curry favor for a later run.

Biden didn’t have a lot to show for those visits. He dropped out of the presidential races in 1988 and 2008 before the New Hampshire primary was even held. In 2020, he famously finished fifth in the presidential primary. No other president has ever performed that badly in the state on the way to the White House.

His trip to the Granite State Tuesday will mark his second visit since becoming president. Interestingly, it also comes a week after he visited Iowa, the state that has traditionally kicked off the presidential primary process.

That Biden is visiting Iowa and New Hampshire in tandem is definitely noticeable to those in politics. What kind of statement he is trying to deliver, however, is less clear.

Most of the discussion about Biden’s political future has revolved around the question of whether he will seek re-election. It began when he ran in 2020 and it was reported that advisers urged Biden to say he would only seek one term. Biden is, of course, the oldest person to have even been elected president.

But there’s another question in the mix, one consistently brought up among Democratic political operatives: Would Biden face a significant primary opponent?

After all, Biden was never that good as a primary election candidate. A centrist, Pete Buttigieg handily defeated him in Iowa last time. A progressive, Bernie Sanders, has won the last two New Hampshire primary elections. At the moment there is also deep disillusionment with Biden over his failure to keep campaign promises on racial justice, gun violence, climate change or even increasing taxes on the rich.

At the same time a Saint Anselm College poll last month found that only 11 percent of New Hampshire Democrats said they disapproved of his time as president. On top of that, no one has visited Iowa or New Hampshire hinting at a Democratic challenge. At least not yet.

Bear in mind that a primary challenger need not win the nomination to have a major impact. Every time an incumbent president has faced a significant primary challenge, going back to 1968, they have not been reelected.

So back to today’s New Hampshire visit. While he may be there to talk about infrastructure, not campaign politics, it will serve as a planting of the flag and warning to any potential challengers: The president is at least looking at reelection.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.