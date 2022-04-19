Ukrainian children are being separated from caregivers at US border

The boy, Ivan Yereshov, 14, made it with her to Tijuana, Mexico, early this month, joining thousands of Ukrainians waiting at the border for permission to enter the United States.

“I told him it would be a California vacation,” she recalled. “We would go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, the beach.”

LOS ANGELES — After Iryna Merezhko persuaded her sister in Ukraine that her young nephew should join her in Los Angeles to wait out the war, she traveled halfway around the globe to pick him up.

To be on the safe side, Merezhko carried a notarized power of attorney attesting that Ivan had been handed over into his aunt’s care. But an officer informed them that Ivan could not enter with his aunt — because she was not his parent.

“They told us we would be separated for one or two days,” recalled Merezhko, who said that she embraced Ivan as his initial enthusiasm dissolved into dismay.

Ten days went by before she would learn his whereabouts.

Dozens of Ukrainian children have been separated from relatives, friends, or older siblings with whom they have traveled to the southern border under a law designed to prevent migrant children from being trafficked. In effect since 2008, the law requires border authorities to place “unaccompanied minors” in government shelters, where they must remain until their guardians have been screened and approved.

The brunt of the law has been felt by Central American children, the largest group of minors to reach the border in recent years, and who are often fleeing gang violence. But those children typically are aware of the policy and know that they will be taken into temporary custody. For Ukrainian children, the separation from their caretakers has been an unexpected, shocking twist in their escape from a war zone.

Similarly, tense scenes unfolded at the border under the Trump administration, which used family separations, often much longer ones, as punitive measures to discourage families from attempting to cross into the United States. Under that policy, even children accompanied by their parents were removed to government shelters.

“Imagine — some of these children’s parents died or are fighting; they’re traumatized from the war and the journey,” said Erika Pinheiro, a lawyer with Al Otro Lado, a migrant support group that works with asylum-seekers in Tijuana, a border city that is opposite San Diego. “Then they get separated from family, without understanding why, and sent to a shelter where staff don’t speak their language.”

Pinheiro acknowledged that it was vital to protect children from potential traffickers, but she said that more careful screenings at the border could alleviate the need for traumatic separations.

“There are people out there who don’t have the children’s best interest at heart,” she said. “There are also lots of extended family who should be legitimately processed.”

US authorities have not released figures on how many Ukrainian children have been separated from caregivers, but volunteers working with the refugees said they have counted at least 50, a number that is increasing. Up to 20 children have lately been arriving daily in Tijuana with someone other than a parent, they said. Often these children have a father who could not leave the country because men must support the war effort and a mother who could not travel. Their parents entrusted someone else to ferry them to the United States.

Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that it was required by law to transfer minors who are not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to government shelters.

“Caring for our most vulnerable populations, including children, is of utmost importance,” the agency said.

Migrant advocates concede there is a risk of children becoming vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation amid the chaos of war but said US authorities were enforcing their country’s policy inconsistently, sowing confusion and heartache. Sometimes a child traveling with an adult sibling has been removed to a shelter, but not always. Many children have been separated from aunts, grandparents, or friends; others have been released to continue on with them.

Pinheiro pointed out that during the Afghan evacuation, the US government issued a directive that instructed authorities to allow children to remain with “nonparental caregivers” with whom they had entered the country rather than be transferred to shelters.

In the case of Merezhko, who has lived in the United States since 2014, the family had made a decision to try to get Ivan to safety in Los Angeles as quickly as possible, without waiting for the United States to begin issuing permission for refugees to fly directly. Entering through Mexico, which does not require visas for Ukrainians, has been a stopgap measure for an estimated 5,000 Ukrainians since the war began in February.

Merezhko spent about $7,000 to purchase airline tickets, took leave from her job as a pharmacy technician, and set out to retrieve the boy. They rendezvoused in western Ukraine, after he had managed to board an evacuation train out of the besieged city of Kharkiv, where the family lived.

From Madrid, they boarded a flight to Monterrey, Mexico, and connected on April 6 to Tijuana. They slept in a tent erected outside a gym that was already overflowing with Ukrainians waiting to report to the border checkpoint for processing.

When it was their turn two days later, Merezhko said, Customs and Border Protection officers studied the documents and notarized letter from Ivan’s mother.

An officer told them that they would have to be separated — for just one or two days.

Days went by and her anxiety mounted.

Merezhko learned that Ivan was now probably at a government shelter, and she found the number of a hotline for families trying to locate children.

An attendant confirmed that Ivan was in the system and told his aunt that she would be contacted by a case manager in a few days.

“I got no information about how he is, where he is,” Merezhko recalled.

Days passed.

She called the hotline again, and an operator urged her to be patient: It could take 20 to 30 days before Ivan was released, she said, and that process had not even started.

During an anguished call, Merezhko’s sister, Kateryna, told her that she now regretted sending away her only child.

“At least we would know where he was if he had stayed with us,” she told her.

Over the weekend, with the help of Revkin, from the nonprofit, Merezhko filled out 25 pages of forms to which she attached green cards, marriage certificates, birth certificates, and pay stubs for her and her husband. Yet she had nowhere to send the file.

Finally, on Monday, Merezhko’s husband, Vadym, got a call from Ivan, who said he was at a shelter in California. A caseworker said they could send the documents. But there still was no word on when Ivan would be released.

“Good news today,” Merezhko said. “But I am a little bit worried about how long it will be.”



