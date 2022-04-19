Among lies we tell ourselves: that we live in free-market economy

Scot Lehigh is right (“Russians aren’t alone in being deluded by lies and propaganda,” Opinion, April 13). A really big lie he missed is the idea that we live in a free-market economy.

In the 18th century, Adam Smith wrote that the invisible hand of the market ensures that goods and services will be exchanged for their fair value. I’m sure this is why providers of essential services, such as teachers, nurses, and home health aides, are so well paid, and why people who shuffle figures on Wall Street wonder, from week to week, whether they will have enough money to put food on the table. Ah, but legions of lobbyists on Capitol Hill, Beacon Hill, and anywhere else they can plant the weight of their thumb on the scale of the economy make sure that their lords and masters benefit from a tilted market.