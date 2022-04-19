Another tax day, and high time for a tax break

Yes, by and large the House Ways and Means Committee produced a competent, even innovative budget, which is scheduled to come up for debate next week. But in its $49.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, the committee neglected to return to taxpayers some $700 million in carefully targeted tax cuts proposed earlier this year by Governor Charlie Baker. Instead, lawmakers opted to find more ways to spend that money.

But the filing deadline for income taxes is also a moment to remind Massachusetts House lawmakers and House Speaker Ronald Mariano that taxpayers are people too, and that their needs ought not to go to the bottom of budgeteers’ list of priorities.

Tuesday is the moment of truth for Massachusetts tax procrastinators — you know who you are.

Since state tax revenues continue to exceed expectations — thus far by at least $1.5 billion, increasing about 15 percent over the previous fiscal year — there is no reason to abandon the prospect of tax cuts, many of them targeted toward those who continue to struggle with the rising costs of rent, food, and child care, along with incomes that haven’t kept pace.

“As inflation continues to rip around here, not doing something for renters, not doing something for low-income folks, not doing something for seniors, not doing something for a lot of the people — the child-care piece, in particular, the dependent-care piece — we should do these,” Baker told reporters at the State House recently. “I mean, this is exactly when you should do it.”

Baker’s tax proposals aren’t dead. In fact, they are still up for consideration by the House Revenue Committee. But the House Ways and Means Committee’s decision to decouple them from the budget process does put them at a certain political disadvantage.

Sure, the House budget, which would increase spending by nearly $1.4 billion more than that proposed by the governor, makes significant increases in education at all levels, from early education right through higher ed (although apparently not enough to stave off a tuition hike at the University of Massachusetts). And it picks up funding for universal school meals that during the pandemic had been covered by federal funds. The price tag for that is $110 million.

The House budget also funds innovative efforts in the criminal justice system, including $20 million to cover the cost of inmate phone calls and $2.5 million for a pilot program in correctional facilities to treat severe mental illness. And it keeps Baker’s proposal to waive probation and parole fees.

“There are many things that we can spend our money on, and we chose to do that because I think these programs in the early-childhood and day-care support systems are the underpinning of our middle- and lower-class workforce,” Mariano said on the day the House budget was released.

“Strengthening these underpinnings is the most important thing we can do right now,” he added.

Some working parents and seniors might beg to differ.

Baker proposed to double the allowable tax credits for dependent children and child care, a move that would put $167 million back in the pockets of 700,000 families. Increasing the cap on rent deductions from $3,000 to $5,000 would mean $77 million in tax breaks for working families, and raising the income level at which people are required to file an income tax return would give 234,000 low-income taxpayers a break, according to the Baker administration, at a cost to the Treasury of $41 million.

The administration also proposed doubling the circuit-breaker real estate tax credit for income-eligible seniors, a $77 million item.

Also high on the list was making long-overdue changes in the Massachusetts estate tax, not just by doubling the threshold at which it takes effect — from $1 million to $2 million — but also by fixing the state’s outlier status as the only place in the nation where if an estate goes over that $1 million mark it gets taxed from dollar-one. Baker’s bill would apply the tax only to the amount over the new $2 million threshold.

The cost in foregone revenue is estimated at $231 million. But that figure doesn’t begin to calculate how much revenue is already being lost by retirees deciding to call Florida or New Hampshire home long before that day of tax reckoning arrives.

Massachusetts has been both fortunate and wise during these pandemic years. While individuals have indeed suffered, the economy has rebounded in record time and in astonishing ways. This abundance deserves to be shared with those in need, and it presents an opportunity to fix a tax that badly needs fixing.

There is still time to do that — either during the budget debate next week or as part of a freestanding but must-pass piece of legislation. If ever there were a moment to give taxpayers a break this is it — even we-know-best legislators should recognize that.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.