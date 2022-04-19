Democrats dither as their problems swell

With the bulk of their domestic agenda mired in quicksand, House Democrats are exasperated with Senate Democrats, who are annoyed with one another. Moderates are vexed at progressives, who they think have yanked the party too far to port. Progressives have trouble comprehending why anyone would oppose an agenda they see as so obviously beneficial for the country.

It’s as though a midterm tsunami warning has sounded and the collective Democratic Party is still lolling on the beach, puzzling over what that strange siren signifies — and then, when they’re told, wondering when someone else is going to do something to avert disaster.

There are discussions going on in Congress, but so far nothing that looks like a way forward. Or even close.

“If the Democratic Party were in Europe, we would be 15 different parties, so getting everybody singing off the same sheet of music is a challenge,” US Representative Jim McGovern, Democrat of Massachusetts and chairman of the House Rules Committee, said in an interview.

That’s why President Biden really needs to take the lead here. But the White House, consumed by the war in Ukraine, doesn’t seem to have a domestic map for the Democrats. Or even the bandwidth for formulating one.

Meanwhile, a party slow to realize the mood-curdling power of inflation has little idea of how to respond beyond the piecemeal. In part, that’s because, once unleashed, inflation is notoriously hard to control. Further, the fiscal-policy tools for addressing it — broad tax hikes and reduced government spending — aren’t options anyone is eager to embrace, particularly in an election year. At very least, a candid acknowledgment of inflation’s primacy as a political problem means abandoning the Democrats’ big wish list of policies and focusing on the essentials.

Which leaves Democrats to downplay, deflect, and dissemble. Thus the Biden administration has adopted its pin-it-on-Vladimir-Putin pitch. It’s certainly true that energy prices have escalated markedly, and have triggered a broader economic impact, since Russia began menacing Ukraine. But inflation was very much in evidence here (and to a lesser extent, elsewhere in the word) for months before Russia launched its brutal invasion. Not only that, but credible economists warned, pre-passage, that Biden’s COVID-response American Rescue Plan could rouse the long-slumbering inflationary beast. Most notable among them was former Obama Treasury secretary Larry Summers, who found himself treated as a centrist Cassandra.

Suffice it to say that when you’re left trying to apportion what percentage of a particular month’s troubling price increases can properly be blamed on Putin, you are pushing your argument up a steep slope.

Meanwhile, there’s a grim historical reality to contend with: The party that controls the presidency almost always loses seats in the midterm election — and given their extremely narrow margins, that could well cost Democrats their current control of Congress. Losing half a handful of House seats means surrendering control of that body; the average in-party midterm loss is in the 25 to 30 range. In the 50-50 Senate, meanwhile, the net loss of a single seat would switch control. So even without the strong inflationary turbulence, Democrats would face a daunting headwind.

But what can be done, besides praying that inflation abates — as the Biden team has long (and wrongly) predicted it would — thereby scattering the thunderheads that currently obscure the administration’s economic successes?

So far, the favored approach is to focus on what the administration has accomplished. That is, the help delivered by the COVID-relief package and the projects that will emanate from the infrastructure bill, something Donald Trump, despite all his talk, never succeeded in passing.

But that’s unlikely to alter the acrid atmosphere. At best, the dynamics in a normal midterm are essentially the economic equivalent of whether a shoe fits comfortably or pinches. If it’s the latter, voters kick it off. And the Biden brogues are begetting blisters.

That’s why Biden and his White House need to take the lead in recasting, and downsizing, his party’s domestic agenda. There’s an obvious rationale for that: to avoid adding inflationary pressure.

By making that long-overdue pivot, Biden would acknowledge that he understands things have changed. That would signal to voters that he’s gotten the message, has banked his society-transforming dreams, and is ready to govern in the current reality.

He could then start to unite his fractious party around redefined priorities, like a climate and health care package. A smaller agenda of essentials might emerge as something Republicans pay a campaign price for opposing. And if Democrats could unite to pass such a package before November, they would then have some election-year domestic accomplishments to run on.

Would it divert the expected tsunami?

Probably not. But it would at least reduce the impact when that wave hits shore.









