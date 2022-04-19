Gen Z’s search for authentic news is not same as clout chasing

Martin Rooke’s April 10 Ideas piece (“Are young people ambivalent about Ukraine — or about the news?”) mischaracterizes the younger generation’s search for authentic news as a “competition for social prestige” through media deconstruction. The suggestion is that as apathetic, misinformed citizens, we are apparently in no position to discuss the world we live in.

Are we young and naive, or do we simply process our news differently than other generations? While we do use alternative media sources, we are no less interested in or educated on the important issues of the day. Ultimately, my generation seeks authenticity. Rooke is right that we are skeptical about the news we consume, but only to gain a well-rounded perspective on complicated issues.