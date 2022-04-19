Kathrine Switzer leapt Marathon barrier that needed to be toppled

Aaron Schmidt’s April 17 Ideas story, “Gender panic on Heartbreak Hill,” mentioned the difficulties Kathrine Switzer experienced in the 1967 Boston Marathon. Indeed, Switzer, the second known woman to finish the Marathon, fought off the physical onslaught of Jock Semple, with the help of other runners, including her boyfriend and her coach, who were defending her right to compete in the race.

Switzer was a hero to many women who dreamed of competing but were barred from many amateur and professional sports. Back then, women were banned from registering for races, and athletic organizations rejected female membership.

As a runner and cyclist in the late 1970s, I found some men were willing to coach a woman athlete and allow them into local competitions. Sometimes the biggest challenge was finding the right size of sports gear, such as track spikes, speed skates, and racing jerseys.