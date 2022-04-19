May I have a word: The weaving, careening menaces on our highways

Sister Frances, of Boston, and Michael Biales, of Acton, both thought of the same thing, with Michael adding some context: “There actually is an old term for recklessly weaving drivers. When I was young (I am now 75) in Ohio, they were called eager weavers .”

Ed Anderson, of Newburyport, was put in mind of a different kind of weaver. He wrote, “My wife and I call them Charley Weavers after the persona of the comedian Cliff Arquette.” Indeed, Charley Weaver, the self-proclaimed “wild old man from Mount Idy,” was Arquette’s trademark character from the 1950s to the 1970s. (Crossword aficionados will recognize I-D-Y as the solution to many a three-letter crossword clue.) Originally a radio personality, Arquette as Charley moved over to TV and appeared frequently on programs including “The Jack Paar Show” and “The Roy Rogers and Dale Evans Show.” Later, he became a regular on “The Hollywood Squares.”

Another nostalgic pop-culture reference came from Ronald Pies, of Lexington. He wrote: “In honor(?) of the man who attempted more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps” — who is, of course, the late Evel Knievel — “I propose the term weavelknievels.”

From here, we begin swerving into the judgmental-responses lane. Loring Merrow, of Beverly, via his wife, Joanna Liss, proposed the name weevil. Carol Williams, of Needham, wrote, “My choice would be donordrivers.” (If you’re among the people in question, do sign up to donate your organs.)

Dan Seliber, of Natick, observed, “Historically, of course, these people were simply called drunks.” Nowadays, though, he pointed out, “in Massachusetts, such people are referred to — for this and other less-than-gallant behaviors — with a semi-profane word that I’m sure everyone reading your column thought of immediately.”

Zelda Gamson deemed the drivers in question to be “a subset of the people in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association) who are known as having NPD, or narcissistic personality disorder. Those in the subset are known by the acronym CPD, for carcissistic personality disorder.” I love that! But it describes the disorder rather than the disordered, as was requested. Carcissist, anyone?

An online commenter who goes by UncleTex seems to have sided with the weaving drivers. He wrote, “I don’t have a name for the lane-changing drivers trying to get to work, but I do have a name for the drivers that are in the wrong lane: creeps.” It took me a moment, but that’s quite a clever pun — people who creep along in the passing lane are creeps. Thanks, Uncle Tex!

And a reader who shall go unnamed so I don’t subject them to public ridicule made a passing reference to the perps as wreckless drivers. Which makes no sense at all.

Richard Barbieri, of Milton, turned that misnomer around to come up with wreckful drivers. Nice! Let’s go with that. I hereby award Richard bragging rights.

As for the next challenge, John Decker, of Plymouth, has suggested I put a Wordle-related one out there: “You could ask for five-letter words that should exist but don’t.” And of course, I’ll also want to know what your nonexistent words ought to mean.

Send your ideas to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, April 29, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.