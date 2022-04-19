Placing BPS into state receivership would fail

Many of us who claim any stake in the future and welfare of education in Boston — advocates, teachers and parents, the mayor’s office, the Boston School Committee, the Boston Teachers Union, the City Council, hundreds of partnering nonprofits and churches, to say nothing of the BPS central office — believe receivership will fail. And as it fails, it will undermine much that is good and right about Boston’s public schools, setting the city back for generations. Boston may never recover.

“Don’t mess with family.” This much we can say about reports that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education may be laying the groundwork for state receivership of the Boston Public Schools. The prospect of DESE visiting BPS with the ultimate show-stopper has managed to galvanize the often-sparring Boston education community like few issues ever could .

The are many problems with receivership. For one, it is a bottomless abyss. BPS receivership would be the largest and most ambitious receivership scenario DESE has ever attempted. And its track record for existing receivership attempts is not encouraging. Lawrence Public Schools has been in receivership since 2011, with no end in sight, and with Lawrence pining to take back control of its city’s schools. Jonathan Guzman, a member of the Lawrence School Committee, asked DESE: “Why do you still believe that takeovers are saving our educational system when you have been in control of Lawrence Public Schools for 10 years and you have failed us?”

What would be the end game for the state’s occupation of the largest school district in the Commonwealth? BPS is already performing better than each of the three districts in receivership now, Lawrence, Southbridge, and Holyoke — even after 10 years in Lawrence’s case. Its size dwarfs all three combined. The districts under receivership represent a total of 43 schools to BPS’s 117, and 18,000 students to BPS’s 50,000. DESE would be nearly tripling the number of students and schools under receivership. Does anyone else find that frightening?

And DESE would also be ignoring a rising chorus of voices on the ground — parents, educators, administrators, city officials, and community leaders — earnestly begging them not to. No one denies that BPS’s challenges — the state of our English-language learners, the dilapidated condition of many buildings, falling enrollment — are serious and complex. But that is the point: They are complex, and are best handled by those closest to them.

Take for instance the questions posed over the accuracy of BPS’s graduation rates after a series of city audits found issues with data reporting and collection of documents. But the audits were not based on a statistically significant sample so it’s hard to take them seriously. The latest data show that 78.8 percent of BPS’s Class of 2021 seniors graduated in four years — up 3.4 percent from the class of 2020. Astonishing. Except that those of us who work closest with BPS seniors are not surprised. We could attest to that by the experience of the Boston Higher Education Resource Center — all 209 of the Boston HERC’s 2021 seniors graduated. It is the first time in 10 years the Boston HERC could say that. BPS is seeing students succeed by the ultimate rubric: BPS’ six-year college completion rate went from 35 percent for the class of 2000 to 54 percent for the class of 2012, reflecting a steady trend over the last several years of a rising completion rate.

Receivership would almost certainly set that back. It would do so by disenfranchising the constellation of community partners who pour resources into BPS classrooms and families. And it would close off the tap of talent and investment that nourishes BPS through a carefully calibrated biosphere — a biosphere that receivership will ham-handedly wreck. Ironically, DESE is an integral part of that biosphere. We need DESE, and welcome its continued partnership. We need the resources, grant funding, and training opportunities best provided by it.

What Boston does not need is receivership. But the possibility has perhaps done us a great favor. It has brought us together like few events could. Whatever our differences — whatever the sources of our internecine bickering – we are family. BPS students are our children. And we must address the many challenges of BPS as family. If Boston Public Schools is to be “saved,” it is Boston that must save it. And Boston alone.

Samuel Acevedo is executive director of the Boston Higher Education Resource Center. He serves as cochair of the Boston School Committee’s Opportunity & Achievement Gap Task Force.