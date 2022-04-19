Welcome, all who enter (including underdressed out-of-towners with running shoes)

This Texan received a great Boston welcome on Easter Sunday from the warm congregation at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul.

I packed only very casual clothes and running shoes and was a little apprehensive as to how I would be greeted, since I imagined parishioners decked out in their Easter best (which itself can be wonderful and beautiful). I planned to stand in the back, out of the way, unnoticed. But as soon as I turned up the stairs, away from the annual procession of anxious runners getting in their “shakeout” run on Boston Common on that glorious morning, the genuineness of the welcoming congregation radiated.