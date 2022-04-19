fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Welcome, all who enter (including underdressed out-of-towners with running shoes)

Updated April 19, 2022, 1 hour ago
A sea of marathon runners make their way down the final strech on Boylston Street before crossing the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

This Texan received a great Boston welcome on Easter Sunday from the warm congregation at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul.

I packed only very casual clothes and running shoes and was a little apprehensive as to how I would be greeted, since I imagined parishioners decked out in their Easter best (which itself can be wonderful and beautiful). I planned to stand in the back, out of the way, unnoticed. But as soon as I turned up the stairs, away from the annual procession of anxious runners getting in their “shakeout” run on Boston Common on that glorious morning, the genuineness of the welcoming congregation radiated.

I found a temporary and needed Easter home. I could have shown up in a potato sack. The blessing for the marathoners made the experience even more memorable.

Thank you, Boston, for this gem in the city.

Eric Gambrell

Dallas

The writer completed the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday.

