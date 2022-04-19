Amesbury’s Alana DeLisle has always had hope, and continues to inspire others

When she was 2½, doctors considered amputating her left leg because of a tumor on her shin.

Alana DeLisle’s parents were told that she would not walk.

A year of chemotherapy followed. Then surgeries over a three-year period to address the cracked plate implanted in her leg.

More than a decade later, the 18-year-old Delisle continues to turn heads with her sterling play in the circle, in the field, and at the plate for the Amesbury High softball team.

In the Indians’ run to the Division 3 state final last June, DeLisle compiled a 0.62 earned run average and threw two perfect games and a no-hitter.

This spring, donning guards for protection, the 5-foot-2-inch righthander has picked up right where she left off, striking out 16 batters in seven innings, and winning both of her starts for seventh-ranked Amesbury (4-0).

“She’s a leader and I don’t even know if she realizes that,” Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters said of her captain. “There’s no one that I’ve come across that doesn’t love playing with her or being with her. There’s not enough that I could say about her. She gives you everything she has, every play.”

After hitting .433 with 13 RBIs and 10 runs scoredwhile battling a wrist injury last season, DeLisle boasts a .571 average and eight RBIs and a 1.315 OPS this year.

“She’s one of the most positive people that I know,” said senior captain Liv DeLong, who met DeLisle at Amesbury Elementary School. “She’ll bring us up if we’re down; she’s such a kind person. She’s one of my best friends and she’d do anything for anyone.”

No one knows Alana better than her 16-year-old sister Ella, the starting catcher for Amesbury.

Ella calls the pitches, citing Alana’s curveball as her go-to, as hitters frequently swing and miss as it spins to the outside corner. The sisters have spent countless hours in the backyard practicing, forming a bond on the field with more than secret handshakes and lucky head taps, but an everlasting friendship.

“She genuinely means the whole world to me,” said Ella. “I realized as I got older that not a lot of people have the relationship with their sister that I do. I’m just lucky that I have someone like her in my life.”

Alana didn’t start playing softball until she was in the fifth grade, when the family lived in Ashburn, Va.

Her mother, Melissa [Ottaviano], pitched at UMass Lowell from 1994-96 and Alana was always fascinated by the hurler’s windup. She was determined to be a pitcher, and a good one.

“I think it was a natural thing,” said Alana, who has committed to play at the University of Southern Maine. “It developed when I was younger. I thought, ‘If I can do this, I can do other things. If I can do all this, then I can do anything.’ ”

“She’s one of those kids where you tell her that she can’t do it, she’ll say ‘Watch me,’ ” said Melissa.

Melissa, an oncology nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, remembers the anxiety associated with holding her child all night before walking down the stairs for work.

In their room at MGH, a Globe article was pinned to the bulletin board about a standout swimmer who beat pediatric cancer. That gave the family hope.

Now Alana yearns to provide hope for someone in her same situation.

“I want to inspire other people that they can overcome anything,” said Alana. “If you’re going through something super difficult — it doesn’t need to be cancer — it will get better.”

Extra bases

▪ New Rockland coach Ali Sammon notched her first victory, 12-8, in a South Shore League matchup against Cohasset/Hull last Wednesday, and earned bragging rights over her stepmother, Diane Sammon, the Cohasset/Hull coach.

“The dinner table was an interesting place to be a couple days before,” Ali said. “We knew to keep some stuff under wraps from each other.

The younger Sammon was a four-year varsity player at Rockland, graduating in 2017, and started coaching alongside Diane last season. She credits her stepmother with influencing her career.

“I never could have seen myself coaching, but then I helped her last year and then the Rockland job became available,” Ali said.

The Sammons will meet again May 19th; Ali said the entire family has the date circled.

“My dad [John] has a countdown going and said he is sleeping in the shed before the game,” said Sammon.

▪ With No. 6 Taunton having its 21-game undefeated streak snapped by No. 5 King Philip earlier this season, the current longest winning streak in Eastern Mass. belongs to No. 10 Greater New Bedford. The Bears have jumped out to a 7-0 record, outscoring their opponents by 56 runs.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 4 Bishop Feehan at No. 9 Norton (3:45 p.m.) –– The nonleague foes are each allowing less than three runs per game.

Friday, Arlington at Reading (4:15 p.m.) –– The top spot in the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division will be on the line.

Monday, No. 12 Tewksbury at North Andover (4 p.m.) –– The Merrimack Valley rivals clash in an important early-season showdown.

Monday, No. 15 Lowell at No. 2 Billerica (5:15 p.m.) –– The Red Raiders swept the Merrimack Valley Conference series last season, but Billerica has been impressive in a 3-0 start.

Tuesday. No. 3 St. Mary’s at Cardinal Spellman (3:30 p.m.) –– The Spartans enter the Catholic Central League contest looking to defend their undefeated record against the Cardinals, who are averaging more than 10 runs per game.

Correspondent Colin Bannen contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.