Bruins give Curtis Lazar a chance at second-line right wing

Lazar had 76 points in 58 WHL games (Edmonton) in his post-draft season, and 16 points in 14 World Junior Championship games for Canada in two straight years, serving as captain for the 2015 WJC.

Lazar played his 81st game as a Bruin, following the April 2021 trade from Buffalo. He has been a quality fourth-liner here, albeit one thought of as a potential middle-of-the-lineup scorer when the Senators drafted him 17th overall in 2013.

The Bruins continued to audition candidates to play second-line right wing in David Pastrnak’s absence, moving Curtis Lazar into a top-six role against the Blues on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Eight years into his NHL career, his speed and doggedness have translated. The offense has not (35 goals, 90 points in 397 games). Lazar has made a few plays as a fourth-liner. But for him to mesh with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, coach Bruce Cassidy was expecting grunt work at a high speed.

“He should play the same game, get to the net and hopefully contribute off the rush by getting pucks off the wall,” Cassidy said. “He has typically been good at that.

“Hall and Haula can establish stuff off the rush. Taylor really does a good job backing people off and Haula finds soft ice. Players shouldn’t try to change what they truly are, but understand how they’re going to generate offense a little differently than what he’s used to.”

Lazar (8-8–16), who has a career high in goals and has a shot at reaching his personal best in points (6-14–20 with Ottawa in 2016), said he wasn’t trying to reinvent his game.

“Predictable hockey,” he said. “Straight line, win some puck battles for them, open up that ice … I think you guys know I do a lot of my work around that blue paint area.”

Tough opponent

The Blues entered with nine wins in a row and were 11-0-1 in their last 12, including a 4-2 win last Tuesday at TD Garden. Around the league, only the Panthers (10-0-0) were hotter.

They’re a different club than the Bruins saw in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Torey Krug’s passes can stretch any defense. Speedy forwards Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich are producing around a point per game. Not only is Vladimir Tarasenko healthy, he’s no longer the primary offensive threat.

The big-bodied Blues of 2019, with Alex Pietrangelo pounding shots on net and forecheckers pounding on the cycle, were more of a ground-and-pound squad.

“I’m sure they can be hard when they need to, but it looks like it’s more, they’re going to get up the ice and go,” Cassidy said. “I don’t want to say trade chances … but it looks like they’re more willing to do that than when we saw them in ‘19.”

The Bruins remained hopeful about having Linus Ullmark (upper body), Pastrnak (core), and Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) this weekend, for a home-away set with the Rangers (Saturday) and Canadiens (Sunday). On Tuesday night, Pastrnak missed his seventh straight game, Lindholm his sixth, and Ullmark his second … Coming in, Charlie Coyle had 11 shots in his previous two games, after Cassidy called him out for not getting the puck to the net with enough regularity … Coming in, the Bruins’ seven-game power-play outage (0 for 25) was their longest since April 16-27, 2021. “That last play isn’t getting to the net, it’s getting blocked, we’re forcing it in there,” Cassidy said … The Bruins haven’t gone without a PPG in eight straight games since Nov. 15-Dec. 4, 2014, when they were 0 for 16 ... At five on five without Pastrnak over the last six games, Hall had two assists and nine shots. He had not drawn a penalty.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.