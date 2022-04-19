Charlie McAvoy’s overtime goal gives Bruins win over Blues in St. Louis

Taylor Hall added the other strike for the Bruins (47-24-5), who have won two straight. Boston ended St. Louis’s nine-game winning streak. Only Florida, which won its 11th straight earlier in the evening, had been better of late.

Charlie McAvoy’s ripper of a slot wrister over Ville Husso’s blocker finished the job with 48 seconds gone in OT. It came off a feed from Jake DeBrusk, who scored in the second period.

The Bruins continue to hang in there without star scorer David Pastrnak and key defenseman Hampus Lindholm, taking down the red-hot Blues in St. Louis, 3-2, in overtime on Tuesday night.

McAvoy’s ninth goal of the season improved his career-high point totals (9-44–53), and came on another Norris-caliber night of defending and moving the puck (two shots, two takeaways in 25:03). Not that anyone’s comparing him to Orr, but McAvoy killed some of a penalty late in the second period by taking it around the offensive zone and back to the Bruins’ end.

DeBrusk, who overskated the puck earlier in the OT shift and forced Jeremy Swayman to rush out to handle the loose biscuit, made a calm pass from behind the net for the winner.

“I think I was headed to the bench, then I did a double-check and saw we had the puck,” McAvoy said on ESPN afterward. “I went to the slot. It all worked out.”

The Bruins had another tough night on the power play (0 for 2), gave up a goal in the final minute of a period (after dominating said period), and lost a one-goal lead. But they carried the night at even strength, outshooting the Blues, 33-18. They took care of the puck, too: four credited giveaways to the Blues’ 11.

“I think if we play like that most nights,” McAvoy said, “we’re going to get the result.”

Boston (99 points) pulled within 1 of Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic Division, and a date with Toronto (108) in the first round. The Lightning lost to the Red Wings in regulation.

Making their return to Enterprise Center for the first time since the 2019 Cup Final, the Bruins checked tightly and skated swiftly in the third, following a dominant second period that saw them end on a backbreaking note. They were tied, 2-2, after 40.

Some other observations from the game:

▪ After an excellent second period, the Bruins surrendered a backbreaker of a goal, leaving them deadlocked after 40 minutes. Robert Thomas’s fly-by tip with 2.4 seconds left eluded Swayman and tied the score. The teams looked headed for intermission as they killed most of the final 10 seconds in a scrum along the boards, before Vladimir Tarasenko emerged with the puck at the blue line and sent a backhander toward the net. Thomas cut into the slot, stick free from Matt Grzelcyk’s check, and redirected it glove side. Surrendering a goal in the final minute: It’s called Bruins.

▪ That soured what had been a stellar 20 minutes for the Bruins. They scored twice to erase an early deficit. They outshot the Blues, 17-9.

It was five-on-five hammering by the Bruins through two periods. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Bruins outshot the Blues, 27-12, and out-chanced them, 25-14, through 40 minutes. The third line had lots of jump, the top two lines produced goals, and the fourth line had a few chances. They’ll need more of that in Pittsburgh on Thursday, against another playoff-bound club.

▪ DeBrusk made it 1-1 at 1:33 of the second, chipping a rebound off his stuff attempt upstairs. Great hands from DeBrusk, one of the better second-half goal scorers in the league this season. He has 16 goals over his last 28 games, after seven in his first 43. His strike on Tuesday was his first point in four games, after a hot streak of 7-3–10 in seven games.

▪ Hall took a pair of hard hits, including an open-ice trucking from Ivan Barbashev, but bounced back to score his first goal in nine games. Hall’s shoulder-high deflection of a Derek Forbort drive made it 2-1 at 9:44. It was his 17th goal of the season (17-39–56) It was also the 40th point of the season for Erik Haula (15-25–40), who is having a strong second half since moving to center the second line. He drew two penalties on Tuesday.

▪ In stark contrast to the sizzle at five on five, we had the Bruins on special teams. St. Louis took a 1-0 lead at 11:49 of the first after a hooking call that left McAvoy in disbelief. Swayman, who made a point-blank save on Tarasenko to open the shorthanded sequence, couldn’t snag Pavel Buchnevich’s tip after quick puck movement from Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou pulled Forbort out of position. Forbort also committed a trip late in the second. But with about 11 minutes left, Forbort made a huge block on Barbashev, who had an empty net.

▪ At 5:40 into a scoreless first, Aussie Nathan Walker hooked Haula, but the Bruins’ power-play drought reached 0 for 26. The Mickey Mouse man-advantage ended after 1:19, following a careless, one-handed high-stick from Mike Reilly. It was Reilly’s sixth penalty — and fourth high-sticking call — in six games.

▪ The unit looked better after Haula drew a trip at 6:34 of the third. The Bruins were moving their feet. The puck was zipping around. Creeping in from the right circle, Brad Marchand held, and held, and … whiffed on the shot. Another easy clear for an opposing penalty kill. Now 0 for 27 over their last eight games, it’s the first time since December 2014 the Bruins have gone eight games without a power-play goal. The unit’s ranking has dropped from well inside the top 10 to 14th in the league.

▪ Craig Smith took shifts on the second line in the first period, after Curtis Lazar took a high hit from Brayden Schenn, missing a few shifts. Lazar returned by the end of the first, picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct call after Barbashev dropped Hall with an stiff open-ice hit, leading Lazar to attack the Blues winger. During play, Lazar submitted some quality shifts, including a transition-starting shot block and led to Haula’s drawn penalty in the offensive zone.

▪ Down in Providence, Johnny Beecher’s overtime strike beat Lehigh Valley, 5-4. Showing the wheels that made him a top pick, the 2019 first-rounder (30th overall) flew down the left wing and beat the goalie, glove side. It was Beecher’s second goal as a pro, the other coming earlier in the game (2-1–3).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.