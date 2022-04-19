Connor Wong delivers in first start as Red Sox squeak past Blue Jays

Sox pitchers allowed eight hits, but retired 14 of the last 15 batters.

The rookie, who had been called up from Triple A Worcester the day before, adeptly handled five pitchers and drove in the winning run as the Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1, before a crowd of 31,640.

Connor Wong was in the lineup for the Red Sox on Tuesday night only because catchers Christian Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki had tested positive for COVID-19 and were on the injured list.

Hansel Robles was the winner with Garrett Whitlock getting the save. The Sox (6-5) have won five of seven.

Advertisement

Wong drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Bobby Dalbec reached on a two-base throwing error by shortstop Bo Bichette to start the inning, moved to third on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s groundout and scored when Wong sent a two-strike pitch from Yimi Garcia down the line. Dalbec scored easily.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Toronto lefthander Yusei Kikuchi made his Fenway Park debut last April as a member of the Mariners. He allowed five runs over 4 ⅔ innings in a game the Sox won, 6-5.

A year later, Kikuchi appeared headed for similar trouble when he walked Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story on nine pitches leading off the bottom of the first inning.

But Kikuchi got ahead of Rafael Devers and threw a slider he hit sharply to second base for a double play. Xander Bogaerts followed with a ground ball to shortstop.

Kikuchi worked around a leadoff walk to J.D. Martinez in the second inning.

The Sox got to him in the third when Hernández and Story had back-to-back doubles to left field. With a chance to add on, Devers and Bogaerts grounded out to shortstop.

Bichette made a good play in the hole and followed it with a strong throw to get Bogaerts by half a step.

Advertisement

The Sox again threatened in the fourth inning. Martinez reached on an error by Bichette, who had trouble gripping the ball and sailed a throw over the head of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Alex Verdugo’s single to right center moved Martinez to third. Bobby Dalbec’s tapper in front of the plate served only to move Verdugo to second.

Kikuchi then struck out Christian Arroyo looking at a fastball and retired Connor Wong on a ball back to the mound. That left the Sox 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position through only four innings.

Kikuchi went five innings and allowed one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi allowed one run over 4 ⅔ innings and needed 95 pitches to do it.

The Jays collected seven hits against the righthander. But the only run came on a home run to right field by Zack Collins in the second inning.

Arroyo, starting his third career game in right field, helped out Eovaldi with two running catches.

The first came in the first inning when Arroyo tracked down a shot by Bichette. With two on and two out in the fourth, Arroyo got a late jump on a well-struck ball by George Springer but used his speed to track it down.

With Christian Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 injured list, Wong was behind the plate for the first time this season. But it was his fourth time catching Eovaldi going back to last season.

Advertisement

They’re a good tandem. Eovaldi has allowed seven earned runs over 25 innings in those four games with two walks and 27 strikeouts. Both reside in the Houston area and Eovaldi often throws to Wong in the offseason.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.