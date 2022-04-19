EMass softball: Greater New Bedford’s Madison Medeiros headlines Players of the Week

Morgan Barmash, Woburn — The junior collected four hits and homered in a 13-8 win over Latin Academy. Two days later, she notched the win in the circle, striking out 12 in a 9-3 Middlesex League victory over Wakefield.
Mallory Johnson, Triton — The sophomore was 4 for 4 in the Vikings’ 12-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. On Monday, she allowed three hits in a 8-3 win over Rockport.
Ava Loud, Cardinal Spellman — The junior struck out nine and collected three hits and two RBIs in a 17-8 win over Matignon. She also fired a complete game against West Bridgewater, striking out 14 and scattering five hits in an 8-3 victory.
Madison Medeiros, Greater New Bedford — The senior had a big week at the plate and in the circle. She racked up four hits in a 22-3 win over Bourne and notched her sixth win while yielding two hits and fanning 15 in a 10-2 victory over Old Rochester.
Sam Ryan, Tewksbury — The junior earned wins on back-to-back days, striking out eight in a complete game 12-0 win over Central Catholic — she also socked a two-run double — and then struck out nine in a 16-2 win over Wilmington.
