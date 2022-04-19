Game 11: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nate Eovaldi will be on the hill for the Sox, making his third start of the season.

After dropping the series finale against the Twins Monday, leaving them with a split, the Red Sox open their first home series against an American League East opponent as the Toronto Blue Jays come to Fenway Park Tuesday.

BLUE JAYS (6-4): TBA

Pitching: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

RED SOX (5-5): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Bo Bichette 5-12, Cavan Biggio 2-7, Matt Chapman 0-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-11, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 4-10, Alejandro Kirk 1-1, George Springer 1-12, Bradley Zimmer 1-5

Red Sox vs. Kikuchi: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 3-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-1, Rafael Devers 0-4, Kiké Hernández 1-4, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Trevor Story 0-3, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 0-4

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers’s career-best hitting streak of 15 games is the longest active streak in MLB.

Notes: The Red Sox went 10-9 last season against the Blue Jays. After this week’s three-game set, the division foes will play four more next week starting Monday at Toronto. … Tuesday marks Eovaldi’s ninth career start against Toronto. He is 1-2 with a 4.56 ERA and has 48 strikeouts in 49 ⅓ innings against the Blue Jays after facing them twice in 2021. He pitched 6 ⅔ shutout innings in a June 14 home start against Toronto last season but had a no-decision in an eventual 2-1 win. … Kikuchi makes his second start after being charged with a loss at Yankee Stadium last Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 ⅓ innings. Kikuchi has allowed 10 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in two career starts against Boston, while going 0-1 with a 5.92 ERA. … With Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) out, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has performed well behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the batting order, collecting at least one hit in eight of 10 games this season. He was 2-for-3 Sunday.

