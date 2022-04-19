‘How could this be happening?’ Man who paid $500K for Tom Brady’s final TD ball reveals identity

Just a few hours after Ron Firman bid more than a half million dollars on the final touchdown ball thrown by Tom Brady in the NFL, he got some bad news.

Brady was coming back. Unless something bizarre or disastrous happens in the next few months, the ball Firman bought is now worth no more than any other NFL game-used football.

“I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I’ll always have a love for the game,” Brady told ESPN on Monday. “I do think physically I’ll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field.”