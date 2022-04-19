Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for vulgar gestures toward TD Garden fans

Irving, the former Celtic who left under acrimonious circumstances two seasons ago, said before the game that he didn’t intend to engage with what promised to be a raucous fan base intent on showing its displeasure for him.

The NBA has fined the Nets star $50,000 for making middle finger gestures and directing profane language at Celtics fans during a tense game at TD Garden.

Sunday’s first-round playoff series opener against the Celtics wasn’t the only thing Kyrie Irving lost in the last few days.

But after being showered with an unending stream of boos and taunts, Irving threw up a middle finger toward fans after hitting a jumper over Jayson Tatum, then later did so again before an inbounds play.

He also shouted an expletive at a fan who yelled, “Kyrie, you suck!” at him as he walked off the court.

When asked about the incidents after the game, Irving said he didn’t regret going back at the fans despite his earlier proclamations: “The same energy they have for me, I’m going to have the same energy for them.

“When people start yelling [expletives] and all this stuff, there’s only but so much you take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, [expletive] that, it’s the playoffs.”

Irving and the Nets play the Celtics in Game 2 Wednesday.