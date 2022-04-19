Mavs buy time with series evening win over Nuggets, but Luka Doncic’s status still uncertain

“We need Luka back. We want him back ASAP,” said Maxi Kleber , who played a huge role in evening the series with a career-high eight 3-pointers and a playoff-best 25 points in Dallas’ 110-104 victory Monday night. “But obviously we want him back healthy so he stays healthy and helps us because we know he’s our best player.”

If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star.

That’s the question the Mavericks aren’t answering beyond the generic “he’s getting better.”

When Game 3 tips off, it will be 11 days since Doncic strained his left calf when he was less than three minutes from going to the bench for good in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio.

That’s roughly the recovery time for the mildest calf strain, known as grade one. Beyond that, the optimistic outlook is a month — about the amount of time Kevin Durant was sidelined when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in his first game back with Golden State in 2019.

Durant’s injury came in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and he missed all of 2019-20, even with that regular season resuming in the summer and the playoffs extending into the fall after a nearly five-month COVID-19 shutdown.

“I know he’s dying to get out there soon. But he’s got to take his time,” said Jalen Brunson, who has taken the lead role at point guard with the three-time All-Star out and scored a career-high 41 points in Game 2. “I know he’s doing everything in his power not to let his team down. But he has to make a decision that’s best for him. I don’t necessarily know where he is. I just know he’s a competitor, he wants to be out there.”

Coach Jason Kidd has been coy from the outset with Doncic, even when the point guard on the only Dallas team to win a championship (2011) says he isn’t trying to be. Asked what grade Doncic’s injury was two days after it happened, Kidd said, “Medically, I don’t know what a grade means.”

Stephen Curry drops 34 to lead Warriors past Nuggets

Stephen Curry drove to the basket with fervor and knocked down a 3-pointer while falling to the ground getting fouled to convert a key four-point play, exhibiting all the signs he’s his healthy former self at last.

And the raucous home crowd loved every minute of No. 30′s galloping, grinning, body-shaking show.

Curry came off the bench for a second straight game following a month-long absence with a foot injury, scoring 34 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets 126-106 late Monday night for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

“The first half a little pep in my step and the body felt good, I was able to kind of get to some spots,” Curry said. “When you make certain shots it feels a little different, it feels a little bit more normal and more emotion kind of comes out, especially with that layoff, so it was a nice feeling.”

He was only on the floor 3 seconds shy of 23 minutes, and no player in the shot clock era had scored as many as 30 points in 23 or fewer minutes in a playoff game, according to Elias.

“It didn’t surprise me because we’ve been watching this for a long time with Steph,” coach Steve Kerr said. “You never really are surprised when he has an outburst like that. It’s great to see.”

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 7 minutes left after a second technical and was held back from a referee, after his first technical came with 2:31 to go in the third.

“I’m not supposed to do that, and I’m not going to do that,” Jokic said. “I think I got fouled in the moment because I heard the slap. That’s why I just reacted.”

The MVP candidate’s emotions ran high all night. In the first quarter, Golden State guard Gary Payton II patted Jokic on the backside and the big man turned and came toward Payton when Curry stepped in and held the 7-footer back and Jordan Poole came in to help.

Draymond Green’s defense flustered Jokic all night.

“If you feel like you’re getting under their skin you press up a little more,” Green said. “If you don’t feel like you’re getting under their skin, you press up a little more.”

Poole started for Curry again and contributed 29 points — just missing a chance to become the first Warriors player ever to score 30 in his first two playoff games.

Klay Thompson added 21 points, while Curry shot 12 for 17 with five 3s as Denver again had no answer defensively for all of the Warriors’ dangerous perimeter threats.

The series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Thursday night.