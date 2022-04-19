Nick Pivetta, so reliable in 2021, has yet to find his groove for the Red Sox this season

His fastball velocity, which averaged 94.8 miles per hour last season, is down to 92.8.

The 29-year-old righthander hasn’t been able to recapture that form this season. He has worked only 7 ⅔ innings over two starts and allowed eight earned runs on nine hits — three of them home runs — with five walks and only six strikeouts.

Nick Pivetta was a reliable member of the rotation for the Red Sox last season, making all his starts and far more often than not giving his team a chance to win.

The Sox need better when Pivetta faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

“Mechanics. Hopefully the mechanics are right,” Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday before the first game of the series. “The timing of his arm and everything else is not there. That’s why you see the velocity down. If you look at the games, the fastball wasn’t great and the slider was OK.”

Pivetta usually throws his fastball 50 percent of the time with his slider, curveball, and changeup mixed in. He’s been working with the pitching coaches on improving the rhythm and extension of his delivery.

At 6-foot-5, Pivetta gets more action on his fastball with a full extension toward the plate.

“It’s not about velocity. The velocity will be great,” Cora said. “With extension and being on point with that, then the fastball plays and the slider plays, too.”

Pivetta faced the Jays five times last season and had a 5.93 earned run average. Righthander José Berríos is Toronto’s scheduled starter.

Second chance

Tyler Danish, who was recalled from Triple A Worcester before the game on Tuesday, had not been on a major league roster since August 2018 when he was with the White Sox.

The 27-year-old righthander was released after the season and pitched poorly for Seattle’s Triple A affiliate in 2019. He finished that season with New Britain of the independent Atlantic League.

Danish stayed in independent ball in 2020 then caught on with the Angels in 2021, making 32 appearances in the minors.

The Red Sox signed him to a minor league contract in February.

“I just didn’t pitch well. It humbled me quickly,” Danish said. “I learned a lesson. You can’t be anywhere else except where your feet are. That’s what I do day by day. I do my best where I am.”

Danish worked with a personal coach, Randy Sullivan of the Florida Baseball Ranch, in 2020 to break down his delivery and build it back up from the foundation. The improvement has been steady since.

“I gained velo, I gained movement. The biggest thing was I gained confidence,” Danish said. “I put in the work to get where I am now.”

He had three scoreless innings with six strikeouts in three appearances for Worcester after being one of the last cuts in spring training. Scouts took note of his excellent slider. He also added a cutter, which helps him against lefthanded hitters.

Danish played travel ball in high school with Christian Arroyo. Both intended to play at the University of Florida but Arroyo was a first-round pick of the Giants and Danish went to the White Sox in the second round. They have the same agent, Tom O’Connell.

Now they’re teammates again.

“It’s funny how things work,” Danish said. “I’m grateful for the chance.”

Double the fun

The Sox led the American League with 23 doubles through Monday … It was 71 degrees at first pitch on Saturday at Fenway. The three games since have been 45, 48, and 47 … Director of player development Brian Abraham, senior director of Red Sox sales academy and season ticket sales David Baggs, Triple A mental skills coordinator Jonathan Jenkins, and senior vice president/community, alumni and player relations Pam Kenn were among the Sox employees who completed the Boston Marathon. All four ran to support charities.

