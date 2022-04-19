North Andover boys’ lacrosse outlasts Reading in four-overtime thriller at inaugural Patriots Cup

“We just needed to hit a shot,” Ferrulo said. “We just wanted the game to end.”

On cue, the 15th-ranked Scarlet Knights went above and beyond in showcasing what they’re all about in a first-round win over 16th-ranked Reading, outlasting the Rockets in four overtimes for a 10-9 win on a Brian Ferullo strike assisted by Jake Lins after 61 minutes, 57 seconds of game time at Memorial Field in Needham.

As one of the driving forces behind the launching of the Players Cup, the North Andover boys’ lacrosse team felt compelled to perform well at the inaugural eight-team tournament.

North Andover (5-0) was in position to win thanks to a tying goal from Jack Ferullo, Brian’s older brother, with four seconds remaining in regulation.

Charlie Dean (four goals, assist) paced the North Andover scoring attack.

The Scarlet Knights led, 8-5, after an Oliver Lister strike 38 seconds into the fourth quarter before the Rockets (4-2) scored four straight goals thanks in large part to their dominance on faceoffs. Led by JP Sullivan, Reading controlled 18 of the game’s 25 draws.

But with Matt Roy unnerved in goal, North Andover weathered the storm to get in position for the chance to tie the game as time wound down.

“It was a great hard-fought victory by all of us,” said Roy, who made 10 of his 15 stops in the fourth quarter or later. “It was a great win for the team defense and the offense played great.”

Fourth-year North Andover coach Steve Zella, who’s been coaching lacrosse at various levels since 1999, said he couldn’t recall being part of a game that went to a fourth overtime.

“I’m glad we got to come out on top,” Zella said. “Both goalies stood on their heads. Matt Roy was unreal.”

Finn Granara made 10 saves for Reading.

The Scarlet Knights now draw third-ranked BC High (4-1), which came from behind to edge the tournament host, No. 14 Needham, 7-6, in the first game of the day with Tim Rogers scoring the tying and winning goals.

“We just decided to put together eight of the best teams in Eastern Mass. and showcase our talents,” Zella said of the origins of the Players Cup. “We organized great programs with successful coaches and tried to make it very competitive and get teams ready for after the April vacation tournament.”

In addition to North Andover, Reading, BC High, and Needham, the other teams in the tournament are also ranked in the Boston Globe Top 20 poll: No. 3 Acton-Boxborough, No. 13 Duxbury, No. 18 Chelmsford, and No. 19 Melrose.

Acton-Boxborough 11, Duxbury 9 — Ryan Cho scored his fifth goal with 3:03 remaining in regulation, the first strike of the second half for third-ranked A-B (4-0) that halted a 6-0 Dragon run, and held up as the winner in the inaugural Players Cup in Needham. Ty Clayton added an insurance goal with 2:28 remaining to help deny the surge for No. 13 Duxbury (3-2). Delby Lemieux scored five goals for the Dragons, including four in the second-half run. “That’s an excellent opponent over there,” A-B coach Pat Ammendolia said. “They made adjustments that caused us to play into their hands and they capitalized. It took us a while to adjust back.”

BC High 7, Needham 6 — Tim Rogers scored four times for the second-ranked Eagles (4-1), including the tying goal with 6:55 left in regulation and again in the final minute for the win over the 14th-ranked Rockets (3-3) in the opening round of the inaugural Players Cup at Memorial Field in Needham.

Chelmsford 13, Melrose 11 — Will Walsh scored seven goals and Manny Marshall provided three goals and four assists to lift the Lions (5-1) in the first round of the Players Cup at Needham High.

Concord-Carlisle 11, Bridgewater-Raynham 7 — Senior attack Ryan Vaughn scored two goals to go with three assists and Jack Ohanian scored four goals to lead the seventh-ranked Patriots (5-0) in the first round of the Coaches Cup at Lincoln-Sudbury High.

Natick 9, Wellesley 2 — Colby LeBlanc scored four goals and added three assists and Gabe Elkin and Brady Kittler netted two goals apiece to pace the eighth-ranked Redhawks (4-0) in the first round of the Coaches Cup at Lincoln-Sudbury High.

Baseball

Holliston 13, Northbridge 2 — Owen McCarron allowed one earned run and struck out three in four innings and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Panthers (4-1). Nick Larche (3 for 4, four RBIs) and Joey Gentile (2 for 2, two RBIs) added to the offense in the nonleague win.

Triton 6, North Reading 3 — Senior Dylan Watson tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as coach Chris Lamothe earned his first win for the Vikings (1-3) in the Cape Ann matchup.

Weymouth 4, Middleborough 2 — Will O’Brien struck out seven in a nonleague victory for the Wildcats (1-5). Jack Reyes had two hits to lead the offense.

Girls’ lacrosse

Danvers 17, Swampscott 6 — Coco Clopton (four goals) and Brooke Waters (goal, assist) paced the Falcons (4-1) to a win. Broghan Laundry also contributed a goal and an assist.

Softball

Abington 15, West Bridgewater 2 — Keira Howley (4 for 4) hit a home run and knocked in three runs, and Maddie Perry (2 for 2) drove in two runs and scored a pair to propel the Green Wave (4-1) to a nonleague victory.

Latin Academy 13, East Boston 1 — Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson (3 for 3) and Olivia McSharry (five RBIs) each smacked a triple and a home run to power the Dragons (4-1) to a Boston City League victory. Seventh-grader Ashlyn Brady (eight strikeouts, two walks) allowed just two hits in the win.

Newton North 11, Hopkinton 3 — Sophomore Lila Sox earned her first varsity win throwing a complete game and collecting three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in the nonleague game. Senior captain Marion Carter had four hits and three RBIs for the Tigers (5-1).

South Shore Voc-Tech 21, Old Colony 3 — Tiana MacDonald (five RBIs) and Mia Bradshaw (two RBIs) each went 5 for 6 to lift the Vikings (2-3) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory. McKenzie Jepsen recorded five strikeouts in the win.

Boys’ volleyball

Lowell Catholic 3, Methuen 0 — Andrew Grieco was the catalyst for a 27-25 first-set win with strong serving and defense, and Luke Van Horn had seven kills and blocked well for the Crusaders (5-1) in the nonleague win.

St. John’s Prep 3, Milford 2 — The ninth-ranked Eagles (8-0) handed the No. 13 Scarlet Hawks (6-1) their first set losses and first match loss of the season in the 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13 road battle. Prep setter Dan Schorr racked up 39 assists, 4 blocks, 3 aces, and 2 kills. Callum Brown led the Eagles with 15 kills and Matt Ciampa added 10 kills.

