Padres are first MLB team to reach uniform ad deal with Motorola sponsorship

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: “No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement.”

The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the sleeves of their jerseys.

MLB’s proposal read: “Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else in these rules, a club may license to third-party commercial sponsors the right to place their name, logos and/or marks on the uniform, provided that the patch or design is approved in advance by the Office of the Commissioner after consultation with the players’ association.”

MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.

Among other North American leagues, the NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising this season.

Kyle Freeland, Rockies reach five-year, $64.5 million deal, avoid arbitration

Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for May 24.

“We have been in talks with Kyle for a long time and are glad to finalize this deal that secures his future in Denver,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. “Kyle has been a steady part of this rotation since his debut and we are excited to have him in a Rockies uniform for at least the next five seasons.”

A left-hander who turns 29 on May 14, Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024, and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026. He has a $17 million conditional player option for 2027, which he could exercise if he pitches 170 or more innings in 2026.

In addition, if Freeland finishes among the top five in Cy Young Award voting in any season from 2022 to 2024, he would have the right to opt out of the deal after the 2024 season and become a free agent.

Freeland had asked for a raise from $5,025,000 to $7.8 million and had been offered $6,425,000.

He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo activated from COVID-19 IL, not in lineup

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn’t in New York’s lineup for a doubleheader opener against the San Francisco Giants.

New York didn’t announce a lineup until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch while waiting to see if outfielders Nimmo and Mark Canha would be cleared from COVID-19 protocols. Canha remained on the injured list.

Nimmo and Canha were placed on the IL prior to the Mets’ home opener last Friday. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock is also away from the team, and manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Sherlock was “not close” to returning.

Canha’s wife, Marci, said on Twitter that Mark is vaccinated and boosted. Nimmo’s vaccine status is unknown. The rules for returning to the roster under baseball’s new labor agreement are different for players who are vaccinated versus those who aren’t.

The 29-year-old Nimmo batted .292 with a .401 on-base percentage last season and is hitting .333 with a .429 OBP and a 1.137 OPS this year.

Robles helps Nats top D’backs 6-1 before record-low crowd

Victor Robles stepped to the plate batting .045 when his RBI double provided Washington’s first hit off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 in the opener of a split doubleheader before a record-low announced crowd of 9,261.

Other than in 2020 and 2021, when there were limits on spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, that was the fewest fans at a Nationals home game since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season. The previous low was 10,999 for a game against Houston in September 2010.

Josiah Gray (2-1) went 5 ⅓ innings for Washington, allowing just one run and three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts against Arizona’s struggling lineup.