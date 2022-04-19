fb-pixel Skip to main content
Sean Payton: I didn’t know of any reported plan to unite with Tom Brady in Miami in 2022

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 19, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Sean Payton retired as the head coach of the Saints this past offseason.Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

If there was a plan to pair Tom Brady and Sean Payton for the 2022 season in Miami, it’s news to Payton.

On Tuesday, Payton he didn’t know about any plan to unite the coach and quarterback with the Dolphins, which would have had Brady as a partial owner and starting quarterback and Payton as head coach.

Payton retired as New Orleans’s head coach after the end of the 2021 season.

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphin, Tom Brady rumor,” Payton said Tuesday. “My understanding was that there was a request put in or the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story. But I’m getting ready to do TV. Getting ready to be you guys [in the media].”

According to an initial report from Pro Football Talk, the plan was scuttled after the Brian Flores lawsuit broke. But Payton said the only team he would have coached in 2022 was the Saints.

“I wasn’t coaching. I told you guys that already. If I had been ready to coach this year it would have been in New Orleans,” Payton said. “It’s nice to have somebody interested and that’s about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

