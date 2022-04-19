Sean Payton: I didn’t know of any reported plan to unite with Tom Brady in Miami in 2022

If there was a plan to pair Tom Brady and Sean Payton for the 2022 season in Miami, it’s news to Payton.
On Tuesday, Payton he didn’t know about any plan to unite the coach and quarterback with the Dolphins, which would have had Brady as a partial owner and starting quarterback and Payton as head coach.
Payton retired as New Orleans’s head coach after the end of the 2021 season.
“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphin, Tom Brady rumor,” Payton said Tuesday. “My understanding was that there was a request put in or the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story. But I’m getting ready to do TV. Getting ready to be you guys [in the media].”
Former #Saints head coach @SeanPayton spoke with the media following the @Zurich_Classic celebrity shootout.
QUICK segments here:
-NOLA head coach Dennis Allen...and golf
-Reports linking SP to Brady/Miami
-Payton also talked about the upcoming NFL draft pic.twitter.com/enLDwPg0mh
According to an initial report from Pro Football Talk, the plan was scuttled after the Brian Flores lawsuit broke. But Payton said the only team he would have coached in 2022 was the Saints.
“I wasn’t coaching. I told you guys that already. If I had been ready to coach this year it would have been in New Orleans,” Payton said. “It’s nice to have somebody interested and that’s about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him.”
