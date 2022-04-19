Sean Payton: I didn’t know of any reported plan to unite with Tom Brady in Miami in 2022

On Tuesday, Payton he didn’t know about any plan to unite the coach and quarterback with the Dolphins, which would have had Brady as a partial owner and starting quarterback and Payton as head coach .

If there was a plan to pair Tom Brady and Sean Payton for the 2022 season in Miami, it’s news to Payton.

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphin, Tom Brady rumor,” Payton said Tuesday. “My understanding was that there was a request put in or the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story. But I’m getting ready to do TV. Getting ready to be you guys [in the media].”

Advertisement

According to an initial report from Pro Football Talk, the plan was scuttled after the Brian Flores lawsuit broke. But Payton said the only team he would have coached in 2022 was the Saints.

“I wasn’t coaching. I told you guys that already. If I had been ready to coach this year it would have been in New Orleans,” Payton said. “It’s nice to have somebody interested and that’s about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.