Red Sox add Christian Vázquez and Jonathan Araúz to COVID-19 injured list

Righthanded reliever Tyler Danish was recalled from Triple A Worcester. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder was selected to the active major league roster.

The Red Sox added catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz to the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

Barring further changes, Connor Wong is the only catcher on the roster. Kevin Plawecki was put on the COVID-19 IL Monday after testing positive.

The Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Fenway Park.

