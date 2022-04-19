fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox add Christian Vázquez and Jonathan Araúz to COVID-19 injured list

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated April 19, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Christian Vázquez is in his eighth major league season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox added catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz to the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

Righthanded reliever Tyler Danish was recalled from Triple A Worcester. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder was selected to the active major league roster.

Barring further changes, Connor Wong is the only catcher on the roster. Kevin Plawecki was put on the COVID-19 IL Monday after testing positive.

The Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video