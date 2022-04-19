Vrabel, Mankins, Wilfork finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Patriots fans now get to choose which player will be honored by voting online at www.patriots.com/hof through May 16. The next day, the team will announce the fans’ selection, the 32d person to be enshrined. The date and time of the ceremony has yet to be determined.

The players, who were selected by an 18-person nominating committee, all played roles in the Patriots’ perfect regular season in 2007.

Mike Vrabel has named a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame for the sixth time, this year joined by first-time nominees Logan Mankins and Vince Wilfork .

Vrabel, who joined the team as a free agent before the 2001 season, played eight years in New England, winning three Super Bowls along the way. Aside from being a versatile linebacker, he also caught 10 passes — all for touchdowns.

Advertisement

Mankins, a six-time All-Pro offensive lineman, played nine seasons with the Patriots after being their first-round draft pick in 2005. Mankins is a member of the Patriots’ all-2000s team, all-2010s team, and their 50th anniversary team.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Vilfork played 11 years for the Patriots after being a first-round pick in 2004. Wilfork earned five Pro Bowl selections for his work on the defensive line and played in four Super Bowls.

Watson arrives in Cleveland; Mayfield missing

Deshaun Watson walked through snow on the way to his first day of work with the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield was nowhere in sight.

Watson reported to Cleveland’s offseason program Tuesday to restart his career with the Browns, who mortgaged their short-term future by acquiring the controversial quarterback last month.

The former Houston QB arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns convinced the 26-year-old Georgia native to move north and then traded three first-round draft picks and six selections for him, despite his facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

The move for Watson effectively ended Mayfield’s four-run year run with the Browns, who are looking to trade the former No. 1 overall pick but are finding a limited market, partly due to his $18.8 million contract for next season.

Mayfield was not at the team’s offseason program as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired left shoulder.

NBC unveils ‘Sunday Night’ announcing crew

NBC Sports revealed its “Sunday Night Football” announcing team with analyst Cris Collinsworth returning and being joined by Mike Tirico in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

The network said the crew will work for the first time at the Hall of Fame game featuring the Jaguars and Raiders in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.

Tirico, who has been with NBC since 2016, is replacing Al Michaels calling the play by play. Michaels was hired by Amazon to handle its Thursday night games. Stark replaces Michele Tafoya, who left after last season.

Seahawks retain QB Smith

The Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith as the team began its offseason program. Smith’s one-year deal became official on the first day players were back in the building for the offseason program.

Smith, 31, started three games last season while Russell Wilson was recovering from finger surgery. It was the first time Smith had started more than one game in a season since 2014.

Smith, who is expected to be in competition with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the starting job, was arrested in January on suspicion of driving under the influence after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 miles per hour in a 60-m.p.h. zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic. Smith’s arrest came in the early morning hours after Seattle returned home from its final regular-season game in Arizona.