fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cuba agrees to attend US migration talks this week

By The Associated PressUpdated April 19, 2022, 39 minutes ago
A homemade raft was photographed in June 2021 after it was used in an attempt to cross from Cuba to Florida. The raft, which was seized by the Cuban Border Patrol, is moored at the port of Mariel, Cuba.Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press

Cuban authorities said Tuesday that migration talks with the United States will take place this week, the first in four years since the hardening of relations between both countries and amid a sustained increase in arrivals of Cuban citizens at the southern border of the US.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that the meeting will be held in Washington on Thursday and that its delegation will be headed by Deputy Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossio.

The last of these meetings — which according to agreements between both countries must be held twice a year — took place in July 2018, under the administration of then President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump ended the policy of rapprochement between both nations that his predecessor Barack Obama had begun.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video