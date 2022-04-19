Over 500 Rohingya flee Malaysian detention, 6 die on highway

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia early Wednesday following a protest but most have been rearrested, immigration officials said.

The Immigration Department said 528 Rohingya fled after breaking a block door and barrier grill at a temporary detention center in northern Penang state. Police and other agencies were deployed and 362 detainees have been rearrested, the department said in a statement.

“The search for the remaining detainees is continuing,” it said, without giving further details on what sparked the breakout.