Pakistan’s new Cabinet sworn in at presidency in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Cabinet of Pakistan’s newly-elected prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, was sworn in Tuesday during a brief ceremony.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad. Sharif also attended the ceremony. His election April 11 ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sharif's former political rivals are also part of his coalition government.